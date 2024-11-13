Govt Launches Rhino Ear-Notching And Transmitter Fitting Exercise To Strengthen Conservation Efforts

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), has launched a rhino ear-notching and transmitter fitting program within the Tsavo West Intensive Protection Zone (IPZ).

This initiative aims to improve the tracking and protection of rhinos across challenging terrains, enhancing Kenya’s conservation capabilities.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, emphasized Kenya’s dedication to species conservation, stating, “This exercise highlights our commitment to protecting the African black rhinoceros, ensuring these magnificent creatures continue to thrive for future generations.”

Kenya’s rhino population has now reached 1,977, including 1,004 black rhinos and 971 southern white rhinos, along with the two remaining northern white rhinos.

The Tsavo West National Park, home to 178 black rhinos, including 143 in the Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary, is a key site for this project.

The initiative will see transmitters and unique ear notches added to 20–25 rhinos, improving their traceability and protection.

KWS Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, highlighted the importance of this exercise in advancing Kenya’s conservation plans, noting that it aligns with the Black Rhino Action Plan (2022–2026) and the White Rhino Conservation and Management Plan (2021–2025).

“Reliable data is essential for effective conservation,” he said, adding that new technology, including LoRAWAN-enabled tracking devices, will allow real-time monitoring of rhino movements.

The ear-notching method provides each rhino with a unique identifier, helping monitor their health and behavior.

The transmitters will further aid in collecting data on rhino movements, critical for informed conservation decisions and effective population management.

This conservation effort also underscores Kenya’s leadership in achieving global biodiversity goals and promoting sustainable livelihoods for communities living alongside wildlife.

CS Miano urged media and stakeholders to support Kenya’s conservation story, stating, “We are not just preserving wildlife; we are safeguarding our heritage and securing a future that benefits all.”