Govt Moves To Standardize Training For Private Security Guards

Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has directed the security sector to develop a draft training curriculum for private security guards as part of ongoing reforms in the industry.

This follows a meeting on Monday with private security service providers led by Protective Security Industry Association (PSIA) chairman Cosmas Mutava. Also present were PSIA trustees John Karanja, Baljit Sokhi, and Secretary Laichena Mugambi.

The meeting addressed key challenges facing the private security sector, with Dr. Mutua emphasizing the need to streamline legal and policy matters.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to standardizing training to enhance professionalism and efficiency among security guards.

PSIA has already drafted a training curriculum for different categories of guards, pending approval.

The government is now working to finalize a standardized training program to set clear industry standards and a recognized code of ethics.

Mutava called for input from other private security associations to ensure the curriculum reflects industry needs.

He stressed that proper training would equip guards with the skills to detect, deter, and respond effectively to security threats, fostering public trust in their capabilities.

The private security industry, employing nearly one million people and generating Sh100 billion annually, is a major contributor to Kenya’s economy.

Dr. Mutua reiterated the government’s commitment to equipping guards with the necessary tools to complement national security agencies.

“These guards are the first line of emergency response. Their quick action can significantly impact the outcome of critical situations. That is why we are passionate about streamlining the industry to ensure effective service delivery,” said Dr. Mutua.