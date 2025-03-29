Govt Pledges Support For Jua Kali Sector In Affordable Housing Program

The government, through the Affordable Housing Board (AHB), has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Jua Kali artisans own homes under the Affordable Housing Program (AHP).

Speaking during a consultative session in Nairobi, AHB Chairman Jeremiah Simu announced plans to launch a nationwide sensitization campaign to encourage Jua Kali sector members to take advantage of the program.

“We are committed to supporting the sector in acquiring homes under the Affordable Housing Program. That is why we have developed a framework to work with Jua Kali artisans through their association leadership. Our goal is to ensure that even those in the informal sector can access homeownership opportunities,” said Simu.

The initiative, which is being rolled out across the country, is part of the government’s broader plan to provide dignified housing for Kenyans.

During the meeting, Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations Chief Executive Officer Richard Muteti welcomed the engagement, noting that the partnership will help Jua Kali workers understand the process of owning homes under the Affordable Housing Program.

“I am here to honor the chairman’s call to actualize the dream of homeownership for the informal sector. Beyond being key stakeholders contributing to the Affordable Housing Program, Jua Kali artisans are also actively involved in constructing these houses. That is why we fully support this initiative. I will mobilize my members to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Muteti.

The government has assured that every eligible Kenyan, regardless of income level, will have access to the program. So far, over 24 housing projects in various regions are nearing completion, marking a significant step toward achieving the country’s housing agenda.