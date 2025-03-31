Govt Rallies Communities To Combat Substance Abuse Among Youths

The government has stepped up efforts to fight drug and substance abuse among young people by enlisting the support of communities in a nationwide sensitization campaign.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling the crisis, stressing the need for a united approach.

Speaking during the second day of the Public Sensitization on Drug and Substance Abuse in Kirinyaga County, Muthoni emphasized the role of community-driven interventions, law enforcement, and public education in curbing the menace.

“We cannot afford to lose our young people to drugs. Through community engagement, education, and strict enforcement, we are working to secure a healthier future for all Kenyans. This is a collective responsibility, and we urge every stakeholder to take part,” she stated.

The sensitization drive brought together key stakeholders, including the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and Community Health Promoters, as part of the government’s broader public health strategy.

On the third day of the campaign, PS Muthoni visited Kiaritha in Kirinyaga County, where she led a community dialogue on the rising threat of drug addiction.

She expressed concern over the devastating impact of substance abuse on individuals, families, and society, calling for a grassroots-led movement to spearhead prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

“Real change begins with open discussions, sustained awareness, and ensuring that affected individuals have access to the right support systems,” she noted.

She further urged local leaders, health workers, and community members to stay vigilant and actively participate in protecting the younger generation from the dangers of substance abuse.

Drug abuse among youths has become a growing concern, with allegations that young people are orchestrating some social media campaigns targeting the government under the influence of drugs.