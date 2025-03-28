Govt Seeks Support To Fast-Track Public Benefits Organization Act Implementation

The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has appealed to the Administration and Internal Security Committee to fast-track the full implementation of the Public Benefits Organization (PBO) Act, 2013.

In a session chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo urged the Committee to allocate resources to the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) to facilitate the process.

During his presentation, PBORA CEO Dr. Lexmana Kiptoo noted that while the Act was enacted in 2013, it remained dormant until May 2024.

“Since its operationalization, the Non-Governmental Organizations Co-ordination Board was rebranded to the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Board,” he explained.

However, challenges persist.

“Key regulations necessary for full implementation are yet to be enacted,” Dr. Kiptoo added.

A document submitted to the Committee revealed that PBORA has been working on harmonizing two sets of draft regulations—one developed by civil society organizations and the other by the Authority itself—after a court order halted the initial process.

To address these challenges, the State Department assured the Committee that public participation would be conducted to finalize and gazette the regulations.

Dr. Omollo appealed for an extension of up to six months to complete the process.

Additionally, the Committee received a briefing from legal counsel on the Assumption of the Office of the President and Transition of Executive Authority Bill, 2025, sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.