Gov’t to Set New Maize Prices Over Bumper Harvest – Cabinet

The Government is set to release maize prices following expected bumper harvest in the country.

In a Cabinet resolution Tuesday, it was agreed that farmers must get a fair price for their produce.

The meeting held at the Kakamega State Lodge and chaired by President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Agriculture to find ways to ensure proper storage of maize for strategic reserves.

This will be supported by the provision of mobile driers to farmers to tame post-harvest losses.

To ensure ample food production, the Cabinet asked the ministry to ensure quality and affordable inputs are availed to farmers.

Even with the rosy outlook in maize farming, it was noted that the sugar industry is still facing serious challenges due to lack of enough cane.

The Cabinet was told that measures were being undertaken to revive the sector.

This, it was explained, will be done through the overhaul of the factories, modernisation of equipment, among other measures.

Read: Millers Demand Sh2.6 Billion Maize Subsidy Arrears

Further, it was resolved that 13 technical and vocational colleges will be upgraded to national polytechnics.

The Cabinet was also apprised of the new university funding model and the ongoing intake for universities.

It was briefed on the forthcoming Africa Climate Summit 2023 that will be held in Nairobi next week with more than 20 Heads of State confirming attendance.

The Summit seeks to explore climate change adaptation, resilience and solution strategies for Africa and the World.

The security situation in the country was also discussed with measures to deal with terrorism and cattle rustling featuring.

The Cabinet noted the improvement in containing the menace as more measures were adopted to deal with terrorism.

In a bid to enhance service delivery and check inefficiencies, the Cabinet further appreciated that the digitisation of Government services is on course with about 94 per cent services on boarded.

Read Also: Maize Flour Prices Set to Increase by Sh8 in Coming Weeks

Further, it was revealed that revenue collections have improved, especially after the rollout of the 222222 single digital payment.

The Cabinet was also apprised on the status of the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage and an emphasis on Preventive healthcare than curative.

It was agreed that there was a need to have 100,000 community promoters and enact Primary Healthcare Bill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...