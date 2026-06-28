Govt unveils major plan to modernise Wilson Airport

The Government has announced an ambitious plan to rehabilitate and modernise Wilson Airport following growing concerns over deteriorating infrastructure, aging facilities and aviation safety at Kenya’s busiest domestic airport.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing, Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika outlined a series of ongoing and planned projects aimed at restoring the airport to international safety standards while expanding its operational capacity.

Mbaika acknowledged that Wilson Airport, which was originally designed to accommodate smaller Code B aircraft, is now handling larger Code C aircraft, placing considerable pressure on its aging infrastructure.

She said years of increased air traffic, inadequate funding and procurement delays have contributed to the deterioration of the airport’s facilities.

Among the immediate interventions is the rehabilitation of Runway 07/25, which has been temporarily closed to allow resurfacing and repair works. The second runway, 14/32, will undergo comprehensive rehabilitation after completion of the ongoing works.

The project will include widening the runway, strengthening the pavement and extending its length to enhance operational safety.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has also secured funding to rehabilitate taxiways and aircraft parking aprons, many of which have developed cracks and uneven surfaces due to age and heavy use. Construction of an additional taxiway is already underway.

Mbaika further disclosed that a new master plan for Wilson Airport is in its final stages and will guide the airport’s long-term expansion and modernisation.

“The new master plan includes the construction of a modern passenger terminal to replace the existing facility, which was designed to handle only 20,000 passengers annually but now serves approximately 800,000 passengers every year,” she said.

Despite concerns over the airport’s aging infrastructure, the Ministry assured lawmakers that critical safety systems remain fully operational.

Wilson Airport continues to maintain Category 5 fire and rescue services supported by a major foam tender, an ambulance and a command vehicle. Backup power systems and air traffic control services are also functioning normally.

The Government also raised concern over rapid urban development around the airport.

According to the PS, a recent survey identified several buildings in South C, Nairobi West and Lang’ata that exceed approved height limits and encroach into protected flight paths.

She warned that the structures pose significant risks to aircraft during take-off and landing and said regulatory action would be taken against developments that fail to comply with aviation safety requirements.

On aviation safety, Mbaika said investigations into recent aircraft incidents, including the March 20, 2026 Safarilink accident at Wilson Airport, are ongoing.

She added that recommendations arising from the investigations will be implemented by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to prevent similar occurrences in future.

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Wilson Airport, describing it as a strategic national aviation asset and a critical hub for domestic and regional air transport.

Officials said continued investment, enhanced collaboration among aviation agencies and strict enforcement of aviation regulations will be essential in ensuring the airport remains safe, efficient and capable of meeting Kenya’s growing aviation needs.

The Senate committee meeting followed a request for a statement by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who sought clarification on the safety status of Wilson Airport after a plane he had boarded was involved in an accident while landing at the facility.