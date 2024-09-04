Ground Fissure Forms in Nakuru Following Heavy Rainfall

A significant ground fissure and sinkhole have developed in the Eveready area of Nakuru West Sub-County, approximately 2 kilometers north of Kaptembwo Police Station. The incident occurred following a heavy downpour last evening, resulting in a dangerous situation for local residents.

The sinkhole, which appeared suddenly, caused an electric pole at the location to sink, raising concerns about potential hazards in the vicinity. The fissure is located just 10 meters from the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, a key route in the region.

In response to the incident, the Nakuru West Sub-County Security team, along with officials from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA), and the Nakuru County Government Engineer, swiftly visited the scene. The affected area has been cordoned off to prevent any further danger, and security surveillance has been established.

Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported at this time. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and a detailed progress report is expected to follow.

Residents have been urged to stay clear of the area and follow any directives from local authorities as safety measures are being put in place.