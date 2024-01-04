GSU Personnel Escape Unhurt as Their MRAP is Hit by IED in Garissa 

A team of General Service Unit escaped unhurt after their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (M-RAP) vehicle was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Banane, Garissa County.

The incident happened approximately two kilometres from Banane Centre in Damajale location some 80 kilometers from Liboi police station.

Police said the officers were on their way to Hargadera to pick up officers who had been off-duty when the incident occurred on January 4.

Police said the officers managed to escape unhurt save for one whose hearing had been affected by the explosion.

The team was from Hamey GSU camp reads.

The vehicle was extensively damaged on the front part after being hit by the explosion.

Security officers have since increased their patrols in the area as they pursue the attackers.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid fears of more of the same.

Somalia based al Shabaab militants are behind the attacks which have left many dead, others injured and affected development at large. Most non local teachers have escaped the area after being targeted by the terrorists.

In November, four officers were killed after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device on the Dadaab-Fafi road while on routine security patrol.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies attacking them.

More personnel have since been sent to the area and operations by the Border Patrol Unit heightened to tame the surge. President William Ruto revealed last year the government has procured new police equipment including surveillance choppers.

Ruto said the state-of-the-art weaponry also includes specialized vehicles such as Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and drones.

He said it has been acquired for Sh25 billion under a modern security modernisation programme.