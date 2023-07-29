Celebrity Gospel Singer Guardian Angel Expresses Desire To Embrace Parenthood

Amidst the challenges and public scrutiny surrounding his marriage choices, Kenyan gospel musician Guardian Angel has openly shared his heartfelt desire to become a father.

In a recent candid interview with local media houses, the soul-stirring singer spoke about his longing for parenthood and how he handles societal pressure.

Guardian Angel and his wife have faced significant backlash from the public since their wedding, with many questioning when they would have children.

However, the singer remains undeterred by the criticism and confidently asserts that he listens to what people say but ultimately follows what God instructs him to do.

While he appreciates the opinions of others, Guardian Angel revealed that he does not allow external judgments to dictate his life’s most profound decisions.

His unwavering devotion to God’s guidance allows him to maintain focus on his genuine affection for his wife and their desire to become parents together.

Guardian Angel wants a child?

“The best part about my marriage is that I love to be in my marriage. I love to love my wife. She means more to me than something to give me children. If I get an opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I’ll thank God, if I don’t, it’s okay,” the singer emotionally shared during the interview.

Guardian Angel’s outlook on life and marriage is one of acceptance and trust in God’s plan. He firmly believes that if parenthood is destined for them, it will happen in due time.

In the meantime, he cherishes the children from his wife’s previous relationships as an integral part of their family and embraces the joy they bring.

“My wife has children that are part of my life. There are people who have gotten the opportunity to get married and have children, but they’re not happy in their relationships,” he expressed.

The gospel singer’s heartfelt desire to become a father exemplifies his unwavering love and dedication to his marriage.

Despite societal pressures and criticism, Guardian Angel remains steadfast in his commitment to his wife and eagerly awaits the opportunity to embrace parenthood with open arms.

