How to Organize Your Own Trip to the UAE: A Traveler’s Guide

Travelling to the UAE has become a top priority for vacation lovers due to the many exciting destinations that suit an array of vacationing interests. This is because you will find an assortment of amazing locations and amenities that offer many options when planning a trip to the UAE. The country is also a great place for different kinds of vacations like family trips, couple outings, and me time.

There are also many car rental companies to choose from when scheduling a trip to the UAE. These rental cars allow you to enjoy exquisite driving experiences at accommodative costs. This handy guide will offer insights on what to consider when planning a trip to the UAE.

Hire a Car

Hiring a car when enjoying your trips and vacations to the UAE is one of the best ideas, as it comes with many benefits. This is because car rental in Sharjah enhances freedom when touring the many tourist locations in the UAE. You will also have access to many car models, like

BMW

Audi

Ferrari

Range Rover

Mercedes,

Lamborghini

Rental car services in the UAE have special offers which present discounted prices on certain car models. Another benefit is that you choose a car that suits your vacation driving needs such as sports cars, SUVs, and luxury vehicles. You will also find buggy rental cars which are quite ideal when venturing the vast UAE deserts.

Tour the Deserts

The UAE is known for its desert landscape which has gained traction as a top tourist destination. This is because these deserts present a decent assortment of fun activities such as:



Desert safaris

Sandboarding

Camel riding

Camping

Outdoor dining

Quad biking

Dune bashing

You will also get a chance to view the unique animals and plants in these deserts. In addition, touring the UAE deserts is a great idea as it allows you to take photos that create captivating memories after the trip. You can choose to rent an all-terrain car to get the best desert adventures on your trip to the UAE.

Beach Activities

There are a decent number of top-notch beaches in the UAE that are worth considering when scheduling a trip to the country. These beaches present an array of fun outdoor things to do like

Swimming

Jet skiing

Yacht tours

Water sports

Surfing

In addition, other water-related activities suit people of all walks. You will find many aquariums in the UAE that allow you to enjoy activities like dolphin watching, underwater zoos, crocodile parks, and diving experiences. You will find many quality beaches, such as Marina Beach, Kite Beach, Jumeirah Public Beach, Saadiyat Beach, Al Mamzar Beach, Yas Beach, and Ajman Beach.

Shopping Experiences

The UAE has gained recognition as a top shopping destination due to its exquisite experiences across various cities. One of its prime shopping cities is Dubai, which has earned the nickname the shopping capital of the world. These destinations allow you to access a wide range of items and services from high-end and local souks.

Vacationers can shop for options like designer clothing, traditional garments, jewellery, foods and spices. You will also find perfume souks that sell essential oils and fragrances. The good thing is that there are diverse markets, malls, and stores which allow you to choose destinations that align with your shopping expectations. It would be best to hire a car in Sharjah/Dubai/Abu Dhabi when exploring these destinations as they are distributed all over the country.

Dining Experiences

Dining in the UAE is one of the best experiences as it allows you to enjoy local Arabian dishes as well as foreign meals. Additionally, many top-notch restaurants and cafes serve vast dining expectations. These destinations also have varying options such as dine-in, takeaways, or deliveries based on how you want.

Another appealing aspect is that there are high-end and local dining spots that allow you to choose one that meets your expected budget. You can choose meals such as madrouba, harees, thareed, meat biryani, chicken saloona, and oozie, to mention a few.

Conclusion

The UAE has become a hotspot for tourist activities due to its vast array of exciting destinations and things to do. It has also gained recognition as it is a popular place for all kinds of vacation needs like family tours, romantic outings, and me-times. However, there are certain things to consider when planning a trip to the UAE.

First, it would be best to hire a car as it gives you maximum freedom when visiting different locations in the UAE. Other factors to add to your UAE vacation bucket list include desert trips, shopping experiences, dining, and beach activities.