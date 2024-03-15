Tragedy as Gunmen Fatally Shoot Businessman in Garissa Over Suspected Business Rivalry

Multi agency teams are investigating an incident in which a businessman was brutally shot and killed outside his shop in Bura East, Garissa County.

The businessman was shot at close range in the head and died on the spot in the March 13 incident, police said.

The motive of the shooting of Denis Mawira Kiambi, 31 is suspected to be business rivalry, police said. Police said the deceased was seated outside his shop in Dar es Salaam area when three gunmen appeared at about 8 pm.

Without any provocation, one of the gunmen pulled the trigger hitting the man in the head and right ribs. They shot him four times before vanishing towards Dek Wardey Dam. He died on the spot.

Locals said Kiambi’s shop was doing well in the area and was receiving more customers on a daily basis, which could have prompted his killing.

Police visited the scene and recovered four empty cartridges of AK47 rifle.

The body was moved to the Garissa County Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. No arrest has been made so far and an investigation has been opened, police said.

Cases of hired gunmen being used to eliminate competition are common in the area, police say.

Most reported cases are still pending under probe as no arrest has been made so far.