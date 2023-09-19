Hunt Launched After Gunmen Kill Herder, Injure Another in Maralal

A gang of gunmen raided a village in an attempt to steal animals and killed a herder in Maralal, Samburu County.

Police sand the raided Radar area within Soitpus village Monday morning prompting a shootout with security officials.

This is after they attacked herders who were heading to the grazing fields.

During the attack, they shot dead Durtei Lentumunai, 30 while another one aged 45 suffered a gunshot wound.

No animals were stolen and the attackers were repulsed by the local National Police Reservists deployed within the area.

The body of the deceased was removed to Samburu County referral hospital while the injured victim was rushed to the same facility for treatment.

The area has been facing insecurity challenges amid calls to increase patrols. This is despite ongoing operations targeting armed bandits operating there.

An operation is ongoing in the area and has so far realized dozens of firearms, police say.

