Gunmen Raid Shop, Rob Owner of Sh800,000 in Maralal Town

Police in Maralal town, Samburu County are investigating an incident in which a businesswoman was robbed of Sh800,000.

The woman who operates an electronic and M-pesa shop in Kisma Trading Centre told police she was closing the establishment when a group of six men, two armed with firearms and others with crude weapons forced their way in.

They assaulted the victim and her two employees before they grabbed a handbag containing the cash and two mobile phones.

The gang then fired into the air as they escaped using motorcycles that were waiting in the Tuesday October night drama.

Police believe the gang had prior information on the money hence the attack.

A probe is ongoing to get the gang and recover the weapon, police said.

In Baragoi, Samburu, gunmen staged an attack at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) camp in Latakweny and escaped with property.

A team of security officers responded to the scene and it was established that the KWS camp manned by two officers was attacked by gunmen on Tuesday October night.

Witnesses said the gang was about seven and was armed with G3 and AK47 rifles at the time of the attack.

They managed to rob the KWS personnel of two firearms, and make CZ with 50 bullets.

The gang also grabbed a combat jacket, and a mobile phone from one of the KWS officers after assaulting him.

The attackers then left the injured officer and escaped toward the hills.

Police who responded to the scene said no arrest or recovery had been made so far.

Such raids are common in the area amid operations aimed at getting the guns from the civilians.

Police say multi-agency teams are combing the area to recover the weapons.

The injured officer was taken to hospital for attention.