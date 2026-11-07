Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil is dead

Haiti authorities on Friday confirmed gang leader Mathias Saintil was dead, after Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime ‌said on X there was “one less gang leader.”

“The fight to free the country from the grip of bandits continues with determination,” Fils-Aime added.

A National Network for the Defense of Human ⁠Rights report seen by Reuters said Saintil suffered serious abdominal wounds in a drone strike in Boston, a gang-controlled neighborhood on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince on Thursday night and died the following day while receiving treatment. The reported killing, one of the biggest blows to Haiti’s gang leadership since 2024, ‌comes ⁠amid an intensified security campaign involving Haitian authorities and newly deployed Salvadoran troops, as the government pushes to restore stability ahead of newly delayed elections.

Around 2,000 Salvadoran troops ⁠have deployed to Haiti since last month following an ambush in which four Salvadoran members of a U.N.-backed ⁠force went missing. Some Haitians have expressed support for the Salvadoran deployment and Salvadoran President ⁠Nayib Bukele’s hard-line approach to gangs, with pro-Bukele demonstrations reported in parts of the country on Friday.

By Agencies