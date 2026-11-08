Israeli national robbed of cash, valuables in carjacking ordeal along Mombasa Road

An Israeli national was robbed of cash and personal valuables after being ambushed by three men, including his driver, in a robbery incident along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

The victim, a manager at a farm in Kitengela and a resident of Karen, reported the incident to South B Police Station on November 7, 2026.

He told police he had withdrawn Sh500,000 from KCB Bank in Kitengela on Friday, November 6, to pay casual workers before depositing the money in a safe at the farm.

The cash deposit was reportedly made without the knowledge of his driver, who is now a suspect and missing.

On Saturday morning, at around 5.15am, the victim left his residence aboard his black Toyota Surf, heading to his workplace.

At approximately 5.45am, he stopped along Mombasa Road near Airtel to pick up his driver.

However, upon meeting the driver, the victim allegedly encountered two other men who joined the driver in taking control of the vehicle.

The three suspects reportedly assaulted and threatened him, demanding money before driving him to an undisclosed location within Lang’ata.

The attackers robbed him of US$1,000, Sh5,000, personal identification documents, a fuel card and other valuables.

He sustained injuries, including cuts to his left wrist, lips and right cheek, during the ordeal.

He was referred for medical attention as police launched investigations into the incident.

Police said they were pursuing the suspects in the attack. No arrest had been made by Sunday.