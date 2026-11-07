What we know about Krakow mass shooting so far

At least six people have been killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire in central Krakow, the second largest city in Poland. Details are still emerging – here is everything we know so far.

How did the attack unfold?

The attack began shortly before 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) in Krakow’s Main Market Square, the bustling central point of the city.

Police said a man drove into the square before beginning to fire “at random people from his car”.

Footage from the scene shows scenes of panic as people fled, with the sound of gunfire clearly heard.

Armed officers raced to the scene and engaged in a gunfight with the attacker.

The gunman was shot but is alive and has been arrested.

Distressing footage authenticated by BBC Verify shows the moment a police officer confronts the suspect on the ground before firing his weapon several times.

The officer then falls to the ground, apparently having been injured himself.

Shop windows in the square have signs of damage, seemingly from bullets, with glass shards scattered along the floor.

City officials have urged people who live in the city and tourists to stay away from the area while an investigation continues.

How many people have died and been injured?

Six people – four women and two men – are confirmed to have been killed.

At least 15 people have been injured, including two police officers who were shot while detaining the attacker.

One of the police officers was described as being in a “very critical condition” by a Polish government minister after being shot three times while arresting the attacker. The officer is undergoing surgery, he added.

Polish authorities have not confirmed the names and ages of the other victims.

What do we know about the suspect and motive?

Police have confirmed the attacker was a male Polish citizen but no further details about his identity have been released.

The suspect was wearing “military-style attire” and had a military-grade weapon, according to a police spokesperson

“Many pieces of weapons and ammunition were found in his vehicle”, the spokesperson added.

Nothing has been publicly confirmed about the motive behind the attack so far.

How did witnesses describe the attack?

The shooting happened in one of the largest medieval squares in Europe, a busy location which is also a popular tourist destination.

Jonathan Balshaw from Ipswich was there with his Polish girlfriend Dominika. The couple were outside St Mary’s Basilica, in the corner of the square, when the shooting started.

Jonathan said: “We ran down the side of the church and through the side door and hid with several other people until the gunfire died down.

“A lot of shots were fired, more than 20 with it sounding like multiple different firearms – there were two distinctly different noises.”

Caitlin Shasby from Newcastle arrived in Krakow yesterday with her friend Jon for a long weekend.

She said they heard shots from their hotel room but were not sure what was happening until their hotel rang them and told them to “stay in our rooms until further notice”.

What has the reaction been in Poland and internationally?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on his way to Krakow and is expected to give an address later on Saturday.

Earlier, he said he was being kept informed by the interior minister and that police were investigating “the background and all the circumstances”.

President Karol Nawrocki said he was “deeply concerned” and was awaiting “a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events”.

US ambassador to Poland Tom Rose described it as a “savage and murderous attack”.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the shooting was “a tragedy that will be felt far beyond Poland”.

By BBC News