Harambee Stars Coach Benni Mccarthy Names Final Squad For CHAN

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has released the final 25-man squad set to represent Kenya at the 8th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be held from August 2 to 30 in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zanzibar.

This marks Kenya’s debut appearance in the tournament, and McCarthy has assembled a mix of seasoned players and young talent with hopes of making a strong impression on the continental stage.

Goalkeepers Faruk Shikhalo, Sebastian Wekesa, and Byrne Omondi have been selected to guard the posts.

In defence, team captain Aboud Omar will lead a solid backline that includes Siraj Mohammed, Alphonce Omija, Sylvester Owino, Michael Kibwage, and Daniel Sakari. They will be joined by newcomers Manzur Suleiman from the U-20 side, Swaleh Pamba, Kevin Okumu, and Lewis Bandi.

The midfield will be anchored by Brian Musa, Alpha Onyango, Austine Odhiambo, Ben Stanley, and Marvin Nabwire.

Up front, the attacking options include experienced striker Masoud Juma, Mohammed Bajaber, Boniface Muchiri, and Ryan Ogam. They are joined by first-time call-ups David Sakwa, Austin Odongo, and Felix Oluoch.

Aboud Omar will captain the team, assisted by Daniel Sakari and Alphonce Omija.