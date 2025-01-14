Harry Lloyd Siblings: Get to Know Theo Lloyd-Hughes and Ben Lloyd-Hughes

Harry Charles Salusbury Lloyd is a British actor born on November 17, 1983, in London.

He is known for his roles in several notable series, including Will Scarlet in Robin Hood, Jeremy Baines in Doctor Who and Viserys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Lloyd has also appeared in Counterpart, Brave New World and voiced characters in Arcane and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

He is a descendant of Charles Dickens and has been involved in various film and theater projects throughout his career.

Siblings

Harry has two younger brothers, record executive Theo Lloyd-Hughes and actor Ben Lloyd-Hughes.

However, not much is known about the two compared to their famous brother.

Career

Lloyd’s acting career began at a young age, with early roles in David Copperfield (1999) and Goodbye Mr. Chips (2002-2004).

He gained prominence with roles in Robin Hood (2006-2009) as Will Scarlet and Doctor Who (2007) as Jeremy Baines.

Notably, his appearance in David Copperfield was fitting, given his family connection to Charles Dickens.

Lloyd’s breakthrough roles helped establish him as a talented young actor.

His portrayal of Will Scarlett in Robin Hood was particularly notable, as it showcased his ability to play complex characters.

Additionally, his appearance in Doctor Who as Jeremy Baines in the episodes “Human Nature” and “The Family of Blood” further highlighted his acting skills.

These roles were part of the third series of the revamped Doctor Who and are remembered for their emotional depth.

One of Lloyd’s most notable roles was as Viserys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (2011).

He played the exiled prince seeking to reclaim the Iron Throne, and his character’s storyline was significant in the first season.

Following this, he appeared in Manhattan (2014-2015) as Paul Crosley, a physicist working on the Manhattan Project.

This role showcased his ability to play characters in historical dramas.

He also appeared in The Theory of Everything (2014) as Brian Whitley, a friend of Stephen Hawking, in this biographical drama film.

Another notable film role was as Adolf Opálka in Anthropoid (2016), a historical war drama about Operation Anthropoid.

In recent years, Lloyd has continued to demonstrate his versatility.

He starred as Peter Quayle in Counterpart (2017-2019), a low-level bureaucrat caught in a world of espionage.

He also played the role of Bernard Marx in Brave New World (2020), a dystopian series based on Aldous Huxley’s novel.

Additionally, Lloyd has ventured into voice acting, voicing the character of Viktor in the animated Netflix series Arcane (2021–2024), set in the League of Legends universe.

He also voiced a character in the role-playing video game Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (2022).

Accolades

Lloyd has received several nominations for his performances, although he has not won major awards.

One of his most notable nominations was for the 2013 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Matty Beckett in the Channel 4 drama The Fear.

He was also nominated for a Gopo Award in 2015 for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Closer to the Moon.

Additionally, Lloyd was nominated for an IFJA Award in 2018 for Best Ensemble Acting for his role in The Wife.

Despite not having won major awards, his performances have been well-received by critics and audiences alike.