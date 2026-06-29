Healthcare Facilities Given Three Months to Integrate with HMIS or Risk SHA Decontracting

Healthcare providers across the country have been given three months to fully integrate their systems with the Health Management Information System (HMIS) or risk being decontracted by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The directive was issued on Monday during a stakeholder engagement forum convened jointly by the Ministry of Health, the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Digital Health Agency (DHA) in Nairobi to discuss the transition from the SHA Provider Portal to the new digital health platform.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the transition is critical to improving claims processing, accountability and service delivery under the Taifa Care programme.

“Within the next three months, I expect all providers to be fully integrated. If not, we will have no option but to decontract non-compliant facilities,” Dr. Mwangangi said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the migration marks the next phase of Kenya’s digital health transformation and is essential to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“A robust digital ecosystem that seamlessly connects providers, patients, regulators and healthcare financiers is essential to the success of Taifa Care,” Duale said.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 11,034 healthcare facilities have so far been accredited by the Social Health Authority.

The government has also begun phasing out the old SHA Provider Portal as it moves towards a fully integrated, interoperable and paperless digital health system.