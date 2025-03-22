Heavy Rains Expected In Nairobi, Other Regions

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country over the next five days, urging residents to prepare for possible disruptions.

In its weekend advisory issued on Friday, March 21, the department stated that heavy rains will be experienced from Friday, March 21, to Tuesday, March 25, in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-Eastern Lowlands, and North-Eastern Kenya.

Counties in the Highlands East, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi, are expected to experience significant downpours, particularly in the afternoons, accompanied by thunderstorms.

A similar weather pattern is predicted for counties in the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley, such as Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, and Elgeyo-Marakwet. Other counties set to receive heavy rainfall include Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot.

Moderate rains are forecast in Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, and inland areas of Tana River, while coastal counties—including Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale—are expected to receive light showers. Eastern counties such as Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo will also experience light rainfall.

In addition to the rains, residents in Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi have been advised to brace for very cold nights, with temperatures expected to drop to 8°C in the first two days before rising slightly to 9°C.

Meanwhile, parts of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Nandi are expected to experience high daytime temperatures. Extreme heat is also forecast in Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo.