Help Us Identify 107 Unclaimed Bodies At City Mortuary, Officials 

The Nairobi City County Health, Wellness, and Nutrition sector Sunday asked for help to identify 107 bodies lying at the Nairobi Funeral Home (formerly City Mortuary).

The authorities urged individuals who have lost contact with loved ones or are uncertain of their whereabouts to visit the facility.

The county’s appeal comes amid a capacity crisis at the facility, which is currently holding over 600 bodies, far exceeding its capacity of 184.

“The funeral home has surpassed its capacity, and it is now imperative for the public to identify their deceased relatives to free up space. The Nairobi City County is also seeking court approval to dispose of the unclaimed bodies,” a statement read.

The county authorities said that its attempts to obtain legal clearance for the disposal of unclaimed bodies have been delayed.

According to Public Health Act Cap 242, bodies must be kept for at least three months before a court can order their disposal.

Additionally, the law mandates a 14-day public notice before any further action can be taken.

The county revealed that it has already notified the Attorney General’s office, and the case will be heard by the Milimani Court on October 15, 2024.

According to the statement, during the hearing, the county will seek a court order to dispose of the unclaimed bodies.

Most of the bodies are taken there by the police. Police argue the bodies are collected from various places in and around Nairobi.

They have been lying there for more than three months amid speculations they could have been killed during the anti-government protests in June through to August 2024.