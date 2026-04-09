Higher offices interfering with probe into Osotsi attack, Orengo says

Police have not made any progress in the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu Town.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said Thursday he was deeply disappointed by the lack of progress at Kisumu Central Police Station following the targeted attack on Osotsi.

“Despite clear images of the attackers circulating, no arrests have been made. There is evident interference from higher offices. This is not politics, it is brazen thuggery,” he said.

He made the remarks after visiting Kisumu Central Police station to establish the status of the case. He called on both the National Assembly and the Senate to urgently demand accountability.

“I will be back tomorrow to follow up on the arrests.”

So far no arrest has been made over the attack on Wednesday evening at the Java restaurant.

Osotsi was seriously wounded and flown to Nairobi. He was robbed of his mobile phone in the drama captured on security cameras.

Several Kenyans took to the social media to expose those behind the attack and challenged police to arrest them. They claimed the attackers were linked to local leaders.

A senior officer aware of the probe said there was an order for police to go slow on the matter.

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwanainchi brigade leader Edwin Sifuna said locals had identified the attackers.

“The good people of Kisumu have done half the job by themselves. They have identified the goons who attacked Osotsi and their financier. The Police have this information. This inaction on the part of police is unacceptable.”

Speaking on Thursday at the Karen Hospital where the accosted Senator is recuperating, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka reckoned that Ososti is the recent victim of a targeted political attack by a few individuals in government who seek to cripple the opposition.

Confirming that the Senator is stable and recovering, Kalonzo fingered Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, accusing him of being behind the deployment of goons on dissenting political leaders.

He demanded that he should resign from office, arguing that he has proven to be incompetent and legal action will be initiated if he fails to step down.

“There is no reason why those who attacked Osotsi have not been apprehended by now. If they will not have been apprehended by this time tomorrow, we will institute a private prosecution against PS Omollo. He should immediately resign,” he said.

“Raymond Omollo’s name is plainly placed before Kenyans. These are his own goons, and the police report to him. If he does not resign, then his boss, President Ruto, should fire him.”

The political firebrand further called for tolerance among political leaders, warning that the rampant attacks against opposing leaders will have dire ramifications on national unity and erode public trust in President William Ruto’s administration.

On his part, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo demanded that the assailants be arrested, claiming that the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have repeatedly turned a blind eye to similar crimes.

“The IG and DCI boss have allowed a lot of crime like this to go unattended and without prosecution. I am really challenging the IG this time round and his police system to make arrests and we want to see justice being done for Osotsi and such other acts stopped across the country,” he said.

“This is attempted murder on Osotsi and the goons should not be charged with a lesser offence.”

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi called on President Ruto to call his teams to order and ensure that the vice is nipped in the bud to uphold national stability.

“We will not allow President Ruto to bring down Kenya to an anarchical state. We are here to protect this country with whatever it takes,” he said.

The DCI has launched a probe into the incident, with early efforts focusing on forensic analysis of CCTV footage obtained from the scene, which authorities believe could provide key insights into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The agency has called on members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as investigations continue.

“The DCI is fully committed to getting to the bottom of this matter and will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” DCI said, assuring that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.