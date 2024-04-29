Hilary Duff Siblings: Getting to Know Haylie

Hilary Duff is an American actress, singer, author and businesswoman who gained fame through her role as the lead character in the Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire.

She has appeared in various mainstream and independent films and has released successful music albums.

Hillary’s music career has seen a transition from pop and pop rock in her debut album Santa Claus Lane to incorporating dance-pop, Europop, and rock influences in later albums like Dignity.

She has been recognized with awards such as seven Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, four Teen Choice Awards and two Young Artist Awards.

Beyond her entertainment endeavors, Hillary has delved into business, holding positions like Chief Mom Officer for Carter’s children’s apparel and Chief Brand Director for the home fragrance line Below 60°.

She remains active in the public eye, maintaining a strong presence on social media platforms like Twitter.

Siblings

Hilary has one sibling, an older sister named Haylie Duff.

Haylie is also an actress and singer, and both sisters were encouraged by their mother to take acting classes at a young age.

Haylie has appeared in TV shows like 7th Heaven and Lizzie McGuire, as well as the film Napoleon Dynamite.

She is engaged to Matt Rosenberg and they have two daughters.

The Duff sisters share a close and supportive relationship.

Career

Hilary’s career spans acting, music, writing, and business.

She gained fame as Lizzie McGuire in the Disney series and movie.

Hillary starred in mainstream films like A Cinderella Story and Cheaper by the Dozen, transitioning to adult roles in independent films.

Musically, she released successful albums like Metamorphosis and Dignity.

Hillary ventured into literature with Young Adult novels.

Additionally, she’s a businesswoman, holding roles like Chief Mom Officer at Carter’s.

Hilary’s career showcases versatility, from acting to music and entrepreneurship, with a strong focus on philanthropy and advocacy for children’s rights and education.

Accolades

Hilary has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has won 7 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, 4 Teen Choice Awards and 2 Young Artist Awards.

Hillary has also been nominated for 2 People’s Choice Awards and 1 MTV Video Music Award.

Additionally, she has won the Bogart Children’s Choice Award, the Channel V Thailand Music Video Award for Most Popular International New Artist, the Disney Channel Kids Award, the DVD Exclusive Award for Triple Threat, the Fort Myers Beach Film Festival Rising Star of the Year Award, the TMF Holland Award for Best Newcomer, the Much Love Animal Benefit Award for humanitarian work involving animals and the MuchMusic Video Award for Best International Video – Artist.

Hillary has also been nominated for Billboard Music Awards for Top Hot 100 Single Sales and Top Soundtrack for Lizzie McGuire.

These awards and nominations highlight Hilary Duff’s widespread recognition and success across acting, singing and philanthropic endeavors.

Personal life

Hilary is currently married to musician Matthew Koma, with whom she tied the knot in 2019.

Together, they have three children, daughters Banks Violet Bair, born in 2018 and Mae James Bair, born in 2021.

They also announced a third child on the way in December 2023.

Additionally, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie, Duff has a son named Luca, born in 2012.