    Hilary Swank’s Net Worth

    Hilary Swank Net Worth

    Hilary Swank, the renowned American film actress, boasts a net worth of $70 million. Her journey to stardom attests to resilience and determination, overcoming adversities to carve a niche in the entertainment industry.

    Hilary Swank Net Worth $70 Million
    Date of Birth July 30, 1974
    Place of Birth Lincoln
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Film Producer

    Early Life

    Born on July 30, 1974, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Hilary Ann Swank faced early struggles, including her parents’ divorce. At the age of 15, she moved with her mother to Los Angeles, living in their car until securing a stable living situation. Despite the challenges, Swank’s passion for acting flourished, fueled by her experiences and aspirations.

    Hilary Swank Net Worth

    Hilary Swank Career

    Swank’s career breakthrough came in 1992 with a role in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and subsequent appearances in various films and TV series. However, it was her portrayal of a trans man in “Boys Don’t Cry” (1999) that earned her critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Actress. Swank repeated this feat with her role in “Million Dollar Baby” (2004), becoming one of the few actresses to win both awards twice with only two nominations.

    Throughout the years, Swank showcased her versatility in a range of roles, from portraying Amelia Earhart in “Amelia” (2009) to starring in “Logan Lucky” (2017) and “What They Had” (2018). Despite setbacks like the box office disappointment of “The Hunt” (2020), her dedication to her craft remains unwavering.

    Hilary Swank Brand Endorsements

    Swank expanded her horizons beyond acting, becoming the face of Guerlain’s perfume “Insolence” in 2006. Additionally, she co-founded her production company, 2S Films, with producer Molly Smith, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to shaping the industry.

    Hilary Swank Net Worth

    Personal Life

    Swank’s personal life reflects her journey of resilience. She was married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007, followed by a relationship with her agent, John Campisi, until 2012. In 2016, she became engaged to Ruben Torres but later called off the engagement. Finally, she found love with entrepreneur Philip Schneider, marrying him in 2018 after two years of dating.

    Hilary Swank Net Worth

    Hilary Swank net worth is $8 million.

