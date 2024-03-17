House Girl Found Journalist Rita Tinina Dead in Her Room 

Details have emerged how veteran journalist Rita Tinina was found dead in her house In Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Police said Tinina’s body was found in her Kileleshwa, Nairobi on Sunday March 17.

She was supposed to be on duty at NTV where she worked but failed to report.

This prompted the managers at his place of work to go to the house where the body was found.

The house girl at the house said she woke up as usual and went on with her chores but realized Tinina was not waking up as earlier planned.

Tinina was to wake up by 8 am and prepare for work as she was to produce the 1pm bulletin.

But she had not woken up by 9 am which prompted her to knock at her bedroom with no response. Luckily, Tinina had not locked the door from inside.

The house girl called her but there was no response. By then, Tinina’s nine year old girl was watching television in the living room.

The house girl said she touched Tinina and realized she was unresponsive.

She realized she was dead. It was then she called one of the family friends who was last with Tinina on Saturday night.

The friend arrived and also confirmed she was unresponsive and picked the daughter to keep her away from the scene.

The house girl told police she knew the friend was to pick the girl on Sunday to play with her as planned with Tinina.

It was then that police were informed.

At the office, her colleagues were waiting for her to produce the one o’clock bulletin.

It was until 15 minutes to the time when they realized there was a miss. Tinina was not responding to her calls.

A colleague was sent to the house when the news was broken to them.

Dozens of journalists trooped to the house when the news of the death broke.

The family said the deceased had a history of epilepsy.

But police said they will have to investigate the incident.

Her neighbors did not know of the death until when police and journalists arrived at the scene.

A neighbor said she saw her walk in the compound on Saturday night.

Tinina also met a friend at the compound and they had fruits before he left.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Many colleagues in the profession described Tinina as a hardworking and dedicated journalist.

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai mourned the death.

“Rita Tinina was not only a beacon of truth and integrity in journalism but also a cherished member of our Kileleshwa community.”

“Her commitment to factual and in-depth reporting set a benchmark in the media industry, illuminating the issues that matter to our society. Her loss is not just a blow to the Nation Media Group, where she dedicated years of exemplary service, but to the entire country’s media fraternity and beyond,” he said in a statement.

He said Tinina’s contributions were immense, and her absence will be deeply felt.

“May we draw strength from her unwavering spirit and dedication to truth. Let us support one another and move forward with the resolve to honour Rita Tinina’s memory by continuing to illuminate the world with integrity and compassion.”