Google Maps is one of the most used tools for navigation and finding new places. Sometimes, a shop, school, or local landmark might not appear on the map. Adding a place ensures that others can locate it easily and helps businesses, organizations, and communities connect better. Here is how do I add a place to Google Maps.

Open Google Maps

Start by opening the Google Maps app on your smartphone or going to the Google Maps website on your computer. Make sure you are signed in with your Google account so that your addition is recorded.

Check if the Place Already Exists

Type the name or address of the place in the search bar. Sometimes a location might already be listed under a different spelling or name. Checking first prevents duplicates.

Select “Add a Missing Place”

If the place is not found, tap on the Menu (three lines or dots) or right-click on the map in the desktop version. Choose Add a missing place. This will open a form where you can add the necessary details.

Enter Accurate Information

Fill in the details of the place such as name, category (for example, restaurant, school, or hospital), address, phone number, website, and operating hours. Providing accurate and complete information makes the place more useful to others.

Drop a Pin at the Exact Location

Drag the red pin on the map and place it exactly where the location is. This ensures that people using directions are guided to the correct spot without confusion.

Submit the Place

Once all details are entered, click Submit. Google will review the information before making it visible to the public. The approval process may take a few hours or days, depending on the verification needed.

Edit or Update Later

If the information changes, such as business hours or contact details, you can go back to the place in Google Maps and select Suggest an edit to update it. Keeping information current helps others rely on it confidently.

