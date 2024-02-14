How Gov’t Plans To Tackle Traffic Congestion In Nairobi

A Cabinet meeting Wednesday sanctioned the execution of the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Establishment and Junction Improvement Project, with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion within the city.

The meeting chaired by President William Ruto said implementation of the project will ensure Kenya’s alignment with international best practices in city management.

“This seminal project is expected to revolutionize traffic management in Kenya, eliminating human interfaces in traffic control, and streamlining the payment of penalties for traffic offenses,” read the Cabinet despatch.

The Cabinet also announced that Kenya will join other nations under the framework of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women for its 68th Session, to be held from 11 -22March, 2024.

“The approval of Kenya’s participation by Cabinet was preceded by Kenya’s participation in the Africa Region Pre-CSW68 preparatory meetings that adopted Africa’s common position,” added the despatch.

The Cabinet also announced plans to conduct its annual retreat next week.

“Following the success of the 2023 edition, Cabinet will undertake the Annual Retreat of the National Executive early next week,” it said.

“The retreat is expected to review the performance of all Ministries and State Offices and map-out the priorities for the year 2024 that will be codified in the Ministerial Performance Contracts.”

This has caused jitters among some Cabinet Secretaries over fears of a reshuffle.