How Is a Liver Biopsy Performed?

A liver biopsy is a medical procedure used to obtain a small sample of liver tissue for diagnostic purposes. It is often done to assess the liver’s health, diagnose liver diseases, and plan treatment. Here’s how a liver biopsy is performed:
Preparing for the Procedure
- Before the biopsy, your healthcare provider will review your medical history, conduct a physical examination, and may perform blood tests to assess your blood clotting abilities. Inform your doctor about any medications or supplements you are taking, as some may need to be temporarily stopped.
Informed Consent
- Your healthcare provider will explain the procedure, its risks, and benefits. You’ll be asked to sign an informed consent form indicating your understanding and agreement to proceed.
Choosing the Biopsy Method
- There are several methods for performing a liver biopsy, including percutaneous, transjugular, and laparoscopic techniques. The choice of method depends on your specific medical condition and the need for the biopsy.
Percutaneous Liver Biopsy
- The most common method, percutaneous liver biopsy, is usually performed as an outpatient procedure.
- You’ll be asked to lie on your back with your right hand under your head to expose the right side of your ribcage.
- The skin over the biopsy site (usually on the right side of your abdomen, just below the ribcage) will be cleaned and numbed with a local anesthetic.
- A thin, hollow needle is inserted through the skin and into the liver to obtain a small tissue sample.
- During the procedure, you may be asked to hold your breath briefly to prevent any movement that could affect the needle’s accuracy.
- The sample is then collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis.
Transjugular Liver Biopsy
- This method is typically used when there is an increased risk of bleeding or if you have a bleeding disorder.
- A catheter is inserted into a vein in the neck, which is guided into the liver. A needle is then used to collect the tissue sample through the catheter.
Laparoscopic Liver Biopsy
- This method involves making small incisions in the abdomen and using a laparoscope (a thin tube with a camera) to guide the biopsy needle to the liver.
- Laparoscopic liver biopsy is less common but may be used in certain cases.
After the Biopsy
- After the procedure, you will be observed for a few hours to monitor for any immediate complications, such as bleeding or pain.
- You may experience some mild discomfort or pain at the biopsy site, which can usually be managed with over-the-counter pain relievers.
- It’s essential to avoid strenuous physical activity for a few days following the biopsy to minimize the risk of bleeding.
Results and Follow-Up
- The liver tissue sample will be analyzed by a pathologist, and the results will be shared with your healthcare provider.
- Your doctor will discuss the findings with you and determine the appropriate course of treatment or further evaluation if needed.
Liver biopsy is a valuable diagnostic tool that helps healthcare providers assess liver health and diagnose liver diseases accurately. It’s crucial to follow your doctor’s instructions both before and after the procedure to ensure a safe and successful biopsy.
