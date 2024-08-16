How Kenyan Universities Are Preparing Students for the Global Job Market

Universities are now playing a greater role in training young people in the skills and knowledge required for employment and resilience in today’s competitive and rapidly changing global economy. Kenya, in particular, has significant experience and development in its higher education systems. Through a combination of well-equipped centers of excellence and relevant policy frameworks, Kenyan universities are responding to the changing world of work by implementing pioneering and progressive strategies and programs to tackle challenges and respond to the demands of the modern age.

Kenyan Universities Equip Students with In-Demand Skills

At the core of this endeavor is a focus on preparing students using curricula and learning experiences that build the skills and competencies valued the most by employers in Kenya and around the world. In addition to honing their craft, students take valuable takeaways from custom essay writing service experts. Drawing on shifts in workforce needs that are evolving at breakneck speed, Kenyan universities can help their students identify the skills that will make them most valuable to the job market.

Olive Mugenda, the former Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University, underscored how she understood that the market is no longer confined to national boundaries. Accordingly, she made, purposely, every effort to make the academic programs of Kenyatta University respond to the contemporary needs of the international job market to make their students competitive in the global arena.

This led to a variety of endeavors, including the introduction of the use of advanced technology and digitalization into the curriculum, as well as interdisciplinary degree programs that encourage cross-cutting competencies among graduates. By training students to think critically, solve problems, and communicate effectively, Kenyan universities are preparing a new generation of job requisites to embrace the uncertainties and changes brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

They Foster Entrepreneurial Mentalities

Aside from nurturing badly needed technical skills, Kenyan universities are also heavily promoting the ideal of entrepreneurialism among students. Mindful of the growing role of self-employment and small business growth in the global economy, the universities have evolved whole systems of entrepreneurship training and support wherein aspiring entrepreneurs are identified and provided with the requisite knowledge, finance, and other forms of personal and business support to enable them to develop ventures for themselves and others.

James Njihia, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Nairobi, believes that entrepreneurship is important, chiefly because it helps our students to think like entrepreneurs and equips them for the long term, whether they want to become a part of the traditional employer-employee structure or make it in the real world as business owners. Setting students up with the ability to identify opportunities, assess and understand risks, and then mobilize and scale their commitment to make ideas happen is how the institution best prepares students to be competitive and entrepreneurial on the global stage.

These programs often feature an immersive ‘garage’ approach—filled with mentorship, hands-on workshops, and seed funding—that aims to equip students, who usually have an idea for a new social good project, to transform their innovative impulse into a viable business model, often poised for scalability and replicability. It makes sense that revenue-sized social entrepreneurship has recently emerged as the new holy grail for NGOs, governments, and students alike. A new generation of locally-grown entrepreneurs will march into the future, outpacing the surrounding world and transforming Kenya into a global economic powerhouse.

They Establish Global Partnerships and Collaborations

Kenyan universities have worked to increase their competitiveness on the global stage by encouraging strategic partnerships and collaborations with institutions and organizations abroad. This includes student and faculty exchanges, joint research efforts, and entrepreneurial ventures with cosponsors across borders, offering opportunities for cross-cultural immersion, knowledge exchange, and learning skills that transcend national and regional boundaries.

With a vision of international exchange encouraged by Prof Bernard Aduda, Egerton University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, he believes global engagements with universities and industry partners are vital to introduce students to differing perspectives, challenges, and best practices available in the international job market. Global linkages, he said, broaden students’ horizons, strengthen the institution’s capacity, and contribute to the creation of a conducive environment for delivering world-class education and research.

They Invest in Career Development and Placement Services

Meanwhile, Kenyan universities have also begun taking their responsibility to deliver holistic career development and job placement services more seriously, supporting the career transitions of their students into the global world of work. This has manifested in an increased emphasis by these institutions on delivering tailored career counseling as well as resume-building workshops to students, alongside other activities such as on-campus job fairs and employer recruitment events.

According to Margaret Muturi, Career Development and Mentoring Programs at Kenyatta University, the job search process is a daunting task for students entering the job market. She believes that by giving students the means, training, and contacts to sell themselves to prospective employers—whether national or global—the institution helps them take a giant stride forward in a world traditionally fraught with challenges.

Universities Are Certainly Vital in Shaping a Student’s Future

With the global job market becoming ever more complex for their graduates, Kenyan universities are taking resolute steps to deploy a multi-faceted strategy that prepares the next generation of Kenyan professionals to seize the opportunities on offer. Through targeted approaches that blend the development of world-class curricula, entrepreneurship education, global partnerships, and comprehensive career services, Kenya’s universities are front-running their peers in transforming their graduate population, preparing students to realize their potential in the complex global market.