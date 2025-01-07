How Kibet Bull Was Abducted – Senator Okiya Omtatah

Senator Okiya Omtatah on Monday, January 6, revealed how cartoonist and activist Kibet Bull was abducted shortly after a meeting with him.

In a statement, Omtatah noted that he had spoken with Kibet and described him as resilient and determined following his release.

According to Omtatah, Kibet Bull narrated the sequence of events leading to his abduction.

After leaving the senator’s office earlier in the day, he was dropped by Omtatah’s driver at the Kenya National Archives in Nairobi’s CBD.

Kibet then boarded a Super Metro bus headed to Kikuyu.

However, upon reaching Kikuyu, he was abducted by unidentified individuals.

The abductors reportedly blindfolded Kibet and forced him into a vehicle.

He described being driven a long distance before being confined in a small, locked room.

During his captivity, the activist was denied food, underscoring the cruel treatment he endured.

Despite the ordeal, Kibet remains undeterred, telling the senator that his spirit remains unbroken.

Omtatah condemned the abduction, calling it a blatant violation of human rights and a symptom of growing injustices in the country.

“The fight against abductions must continue until all abductees are released and justice is served,” Omtatah declared, urging progressive Kenyans to rally behind the cause.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many citizens and activists calling for immediate investigations and accountability for those involved in the abduction.

As investigations continue, activists and allies alike are demanding transparency and protection for all citizens exercising their democratic rights.

Kibet was found in Luanda, Vihiga County, approximately 296 kilometers from Nakuru, where he resides.

He reported no injuries but mentioned exhaustion.

In a media interview, Kibet emphasized the reality of abductions and urged the government to respect freedom of speech.

His brother, Ronny, is reportedly safe in Nairobi.

The National Police Service has denied any involvement in the abductions and has stated that it will reach out to the individuals who were reported missing to assist with ongoing investigations.

Kibet has indicated that he plans to scale back his online activities for now.

Before his disappearance, he was scheduled to join a group for further studies in Israel on December 27.

He now says he will confirm within a week whether he will proceed with this plan.