How Kirinyaga University student “Billionaire Akoko” died

Details have emerged how Kirinyaga University student Billionaire Evance Akoko popularly known as “Sirikal” died in Nairobi’s Kibera slums.

Billionaire Akoko whose real name is Sospeter Onyango Osungo is from Gem, Siaya County.

He died on Sunday November 17 at about 11 pm outside a bar in Kibera slums.

This was after he had been stabbed and hacked seven times in the stomach and back of his body.

His male and female friends he was with are also nursing stab wounds after being attacked by a mob of Bodaboda riders following a disagreement.

Police said they have recorded statements from at least five witnesses including the two friends, his mother and a friend Akoko was meeting then.

The fatal attack had nothing to do with his past work. No arrest has been made but police said they are pursuing the Bodaboda riders behind the incident to face murder charges.

Akoko, 23, was a fourth year student who was pursuing architecture.

He had become an overnight millionaire even as he pursued his degree. Many colleagues questioned his source of wealth. On the day he died, he had called a longtime friend living in Kibera and told him he wanted to treat him.

The friend said Akoko arrived in an Audi Q3 and parked it outside Flame Club in the slums. He was with a man and a woman.

He the offered to buy drinks to all revelers who were present.

In the process, they learned that a popular Ohangla musician was playing live music in a different neighboring club in the slum.

They decided to go there. While entering the club, a commotion ensued as a crowd followed Akoko. Witnesses said the confrontation involved his followers and the Bodaboda gang operating there.

The Bodaboda gang felt disrespected and abused. Things went worse when Akoko told them he could shoot them.

This according to witnesses angered the riders who went physical terming Akoko a thief.

They attacked him with pangas and knives leaving him for death.

Witnesses have said police on patrol did not intervene even after witnessing the mob lynching drama.

The female friend was also hacked and seriously wounded same as the other man.

Their driver escaped the scene with the car. The car was later driven to the local police station to serve as an exhibit in the case.

The woman and the man were rescued and taken to hospital.

Akoko was stabbed at least seven times and died on the spot. His body was moved to the Chiromo Morgue pending autopsy and investigations.

The officers who witnessed the incident and failed to take action are also likely to be interrogated, police said.

A hunt on the mob behind the incident is ongoing, police said.

Police have always discouraged mob lynching terming it criminal.

The news of his death quickly spread across social media with friends and acquaintances paying tribute to him through heartfelt messages.

The news broke out on Monday November 18.

The student was known for his extravagant lifestyle which he frequently showcased on platforms like TikTok and Instagram where he often posted pictures of luxury cars, nights out, parties and road trips that projected an image of wealth that many of his young followers admired – especially within the university circles, where such displays of affluence were seen as the epitome of success.

His actual sources of income were never clearly disclosed and many are now questioning how he managed to fund such a lavish lifestyle.

Akoko’s death comes just weeks after the passing of Dennis Oduor Otieno alias “Denno Bright” who was a fellow student at Kirinyaga University.

Denno was also recognized for his rapid rise to wealth and his extravagant lifestyle which included showcasing luxury cars and partying, drawing attention from both his peers and a wider audience.

He attributed his success to Forex trading and other online ventures.

His life was tragically cut short on October 10, 2024 at the age of 25.

He was found in a Mombasa apartment after reportedly collapsing following a heavy night out.

An autopsy revealed that he died from heart complications, with additional signs of acute pancreatitis and a depressed central nervous system, conditions often linked to excessive alcohol or substance use.