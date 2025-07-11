Gianni Molfese, the baseball prodigy and popular YouTuber, is currently 9 years old, having been born on August 18, 2015. At an age when most kids are just beginning to explore their interests, Gianni is already dazzling audiences online with his impressive baseball skills and athletic talent.

How Old Is Gianni Molfese? 9 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth August 18, 2015 Nationality American Zodiac Sign Leo

A Young Star on the Rise

Gianni’s journey into the digital spotlight began when he was just six years old, thanks to his father, Joncarlo Molfese, who started sharing videos of his son’s baseball training sessions on YouTube. The channel, aptly named Base Broz, has since grown rapidly, amassing over 600,000 subscribers who tune in to watch Gianni’s tee work, batting practice, and baseball drills.

But Gianni’s athletic abilities were clear long before he stepped up to the plate. By the age of two, he was already confidently shooting hoops and playing basketball, showcasing a natural gift for sports from an early age.

Social Media Presence

In addition to his YouTube fame, Gianni has gained a substantial following on TikTok, where his account @basebroz has over 310,000 followers. His short videos, often set to popular tracks like ABBA’s “Chiquitita” and Jain’s “Makeba,” have helped him connect with a younger, music-loving audience while still focusing on baseball fundamentals.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev Siblings: Getting to Know Kurbanismail Makhachev

Each video captures not only his talent but also the fun and joy he brings to the game, making his content widely appealing to kids, sports fans, and families alike.

Managed by His Father

Behind Gianni’s successful social media journey is the guidance and support of his dad, Joncarlo, who plays a pivotal role in managing his online presence. Together, the father-son duo has built a strong brand around Gianni’s talent, all while keeping the content engaging and age-appropriate.

How Old Is Gianni Molfese?

Gianni Molfese, the baseball prodigy and popular YouTuber, is currently 9 years old, having been born on August 18, 2015.