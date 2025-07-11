Skilah Blue, whose real name is Skilah Hurd, is currently 22 years old, having been born on December 18, 2002. A fast-rising digital creator from the United States, Skilah has made her mark in the world of social media through her captivating and humorous content, particularly on TikTok.

How Old Is Skilah Blue? 22 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth December 18, 2002 Nationality American Zodiac Sign Sagittarius

Social Media Stardom

Known on TikTok by the handle @skillsawww, Skilah Blue has quickly risen to fame with her engaging blend of dance, comedy, and trending content. She joined the platform in October 2021, and in just a short time, she has built a loyal fanbase of over 1.4 million followers.

One of her signature styles involves using text overlays to humorously highlight relatable romantic scenarios, earning her recognition as a voice of Gen Z relationship humor. In one standout video from October 2021, she playfully explored dating themes set to the classic tune “Careless Whisper” by George Michael, which resonated widely with her audience.

Skilah Blue Education

Skilah Blue began her journey into the world of performance as a child with a love for singing, a passion that later evolved into full-scale content creation. She is currently a student at Grand Canyon University in Arizona, where she balances her academic life with a growing career as a social media personality.

In addition to her TikTok fame, Skilah is also active on Fanfix, where she shares exclusive content with her most dedicated followers. Her passion for videography and music continues to fuel her creativity across multiple platforms.

Personality

Beyond solo content, Skilah has also shared her screen with other well-known creators. In June 2022, she featured fellow influencer Sadie Mckenna in an Instagram post during a fun outing on Hollywood Boulevard, showcasing her collaborative spirit and outgoing personality.

Skilah’s ability to blend comedy, charm, and real-life themes has made her a standout among the new generation of digital stars. Her fans love her for being authentic, relatable, and consistently entertaining.

How Old Is Skilah Blue?

Skilah Blue, whose real name is Skilah Hurd, is currently 22 years old, having been born on December 18, 2002.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev Siblings: Getting to Know Kurbanismail Makhachev