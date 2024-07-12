How Rich Is Lil’ Flip?

Lil’ Flip, an American rapper, boasts a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for hit singles like “Sunshine,” “Game Over,” “The Way We Ball,” “I Can Do Dat,” and “Rollin’ on 20s.” Over his career, Lil’ Flip has released more than a dozen studio albums, including notable titles like “Undaground Legend” (2002), “U Gotta Feel Me” (2004), “I Need Mine” (2007), “Respect Me” (2009), “Ahead of My Time” (2010), “El Jefe” (2015), “The Music Machine” (2019), and “No Feelings” (2020). His albums “Undaground Legend” and “U Gotta Feel Me” achieved Platinum status, with “U Gotta Feel Me” reaching #4 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums chart. “Undaground Legend” peaked at #12 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and #4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Early Life

Lil’ Flip was born Wesley Eric Weston Jr. on March 3, 1981, in Houston, Texas. Raised by his mother in a working-class family after his parents divorced, he developed an interest in music at an early age. As a teenager, he participated in talent shows and rap battles, which helped him hone his skills.

Business Ventures

In 2004, Lil’ Flip founded the record label Clover G Records and launched the shoe line Clover Footwear. He also authored the book “Don’t Let the Music Industry Fool You” in 2014 and directed his 2009 music video for “Kim Kardashian.” His music has been featured in several films, including “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003), “Blade: Trinity” (2004), “The Marine” (2006), “Dead Tone” (2007), “April Fools” (2007), and “District 13: Ultimatum” (2009), as well as TV series such as “Las Vegas” (2006), “The Wire” (2006), and “The Sopranos” (2007).

Lil Flip Career

In the late ’90s, Lil’ Flip signed with the independent label Sucka Free and released his debut album “The Leprechaun” on July 18, 2000. The album reached #34 on the “Billboard” Independent Albums chart, #36 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, and #67 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, attracting the attention of DJ Screw, who brought Lil’ Flip into his rap group Screwed Up Click and dubbed him “The Freestyle King.”

In 2002, Lil’ Flip signed with Columbia Records and released the Platinum album “Undaground Legend,” which reached #12 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and #4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He followed this with another Platinum album, “U Gotta Feel Me” (2004), which reached #4 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and #2 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The single “Game Over (Flip)” was certified Platinum and reached #15 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart, while the Gold single “Sunshine” (featuring Lea) topped the Rhythmic chart and peaked at #2 on the “Billboard” Hot 100, Hot Rap Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Lil’ Flip’s collaboration with Yung Redd on “Rollin’ on 20s” was featured on the “2 Fast 2 Furious” soundtrack in 2003. He also performed on Chamillionaire’s 2005 track “Turn It Up,” which was certified Gold. Subsequent albums include “I Need Mine” (2007), “Respect Me” (2009), and “Underground Legend 2” (2009), with “I Need Mine” reaching #15 on the “Billboard” 200 chart. He continued to release music with albums like “Ahead of My Time” (2010), “The Black Dr. Kevorkian” (2013), “El Jefe” (2015), “The Art of Freestyle” (2016), “King” (2018), “Life” (2018), “The Art of Freestyle 2” (2019), “The Music Machine” (2019), “Feelings” (2020), “No Feelings” (2020), “The Leprechaun 2” (2020), “The Art of Freestyle 3” (2022), “Fondren Flip” (2022), “333” (2023), and “Worthing Wesley” (2023).

Lil’ Flip has collaborated with various artists on singles, including David Banner’s “Like a Pimp,” Yung Wun’s “Tear It Up,” Three 6 Mafia’s “Ridin’ Spinners,” Lexx’s “How I Feel,” and Mario Winans’ “Never Really Was.” “Like a Pimp” became a top 10 hit on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Personal Life

In addition to music, Lil’ Flip enjoys painting. In a 2016 interview with “The Source,” he mentioned creating paintings for 2Chainz, Beast Mode, and Z-Ro, and developing his own style called “Flipstract.”

Award Nominations

In 2004, Lil’ Flip received an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

