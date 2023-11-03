Creating a professional email signature in Outlook can help convey important information and contact details to your recipients. Here’s how to add a signature in Outlook emails:

For Outlook on the Web

Sign in to Outlook: Open your web browser, go to Outlook.com, and log in to your Outlook account. Access Settings: Click the gear icon (⚙️) in the upper-right corner, and then select “View all Outlook settings” at the bottom of the settings pane. Compose and reply: In the Settings dialog, select “Compose and reply” from the left-hand menu. Create your signature: Under the “Email signature” section, you can create and format your email signature. You can add text, links, images, and formatting to make it look professional. Save your changes: After you’ve created your signature, click the “Save” button to save your settings.

Now, whenever you compose a new email or reply to an email, your signature will be automatically added to the bottom of the message.

For Outlook Desktop (Windows)

Open Outlook: Launch the Outlook application on your Windows computer. Access Options: Click on “File” in the upper left corner, then select “Options.” Create or edit your signature: In the Outlook Options window, select “Mail” from the left-hand menu. Then, click the “Signatures” button. Add a new signature: In the “Email Signature” tab, click the “New” button to create a new signature. Edit your signature: In the “Edit signature” section, you can create and format your email signature. You can add text, links, images, and formatting to customize it. Assign a default signature: After creating your signature, choose a default signature for new messages and replies/forwards from the drop-down menus. Save and apply: Click “OK” to save your signature settings.

Now, when you compose a new email or reply to a message in Outlook, your signature will automatically be included at the bottom of your emails.

For Outlook Desktop (Mac)

Open Outlook: Launch Outlook on your Mac. Access Preferences: Click on “Outlook” in the top menu bar, and then select “Preferences.” Manage your email settings: In the Outlook Preferences window, click on “Email.” Create your signature: In the “Email” settings, you can create and format your email signature. Add text, links, images, and apply formatting as needed. Assign a default signature: After creating your signature, you can choose which signature to use as your default for new messages and replies. Save your changes: Close the Preferences window to save your signature settings.

Your Outlook for Mac will now automatically include your signature in new emails and replies.

By following these steps, you can add a professional email signature to your Outlook account, whether you’re using the web version, Outlook on Windows, or Outlook on Mac. Your signature will appear at the end of your emails, providing recipients with important contact information and a professional touch.

