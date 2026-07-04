Psychiatrists are medical doctors who specialize in diagnosing, treating, and preventing mental health disorders. They assess patients with conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other psychiatric illnesses, using medication, psychotherapy, and other treatment approaches. Becoming a psychiatrist in South Africa requires extensive medical education, clinical training, and specialist registration. Learning how to become a psychiatrist in South Africa can help you prepare for a rewarding career in mental healthcare.

Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with excellent results.

Strong performance in Mathematics, Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences is typically required for admission to medical school.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Achieve competitive admission results

Meet the entry requirements of your chosen university

Earn a Medical Degree

Enroll in an accredited Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) programme at a recognised South African university.

The programme provides the knowledge and clinical skills required to become a medical doctor.

Complete the MBChB degree

Study medical sciences and clinical medicine

Participate in supervised hospital-based clinical training

Complete Internship and Community Service

After graduating, complete the required medical internship and community service.

These stages provide practical experience in different areas of medicine and are required before specialist training.

Complete the prescribed internship

Finish the required community service

Develop broad clinical experience

Specialize in Psychiatry

Apply for a registrar position in psychiatry at an accredited training institution.

During specialist training, you will learn to assess, diagnose, and manage a wide range of mental health conditions in hospitals and community healthcare settings.

Complete an accredited psychiatry training programme

Gain experience treating psychiatric disorders

Develop skills in psychotherapy and medication management

Register as a Specialist

After successfully completing your specialist training and examinations, apply for specialist registration.

In South Africa, psychiatrists must be registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) before practising independently.

Meet all specialist registration requirements

Obtain registration with the HPCSA

Maintain compliance with professional standards

Continue Your Professional Development

Mental healthcare continues to evolve through new research, treatments, and clinical guidelines.

Ongoing education helps you provide the highest standard of care throughout your career.

Attend psychiatric conferences and workshops

Stay informed about advances in mental health treatment

Renew your professional registration as required

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