Registered counsellors provide psychological support, promote mental well-being, and help individuals manage personal, emotional, and behavioural challenges. In South Africa, they work in schools, healthcare facilities, community organisations, and private practice within the scope of practice set by the profession. Becoming a registered counsellor requires accredited education, supervised practical training, and professional registration. Learning how to become a registered counsellor in South Africa can help you prepare for a fulfilling career in mental healthcare.

Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with good academic results.

Subjects such as Life Sciences and Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy may be beneficial, depending on the institution.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Achieve the required university admission scores

Meet the entry requirements of your chosen institution

Earn an Accredited Psychology Qualification

Enroll in a recognised South African institution offering an accredited qualification that meets the educational requirements for registered counsellors.

The programme provides knowledge of psychology, counselling techniques, ethics, and human behaviour.

Complete the required academic programme

Study psychology and counselling principles

Develop communication and interpersonal skills

Complete Supervised Practical Training

Practical training is an essential part of becoming a registered counsellor.

You will gain supervised experience providing psychological support and administering appropriate interventions within your professional scope.

Complete the required practicum or internship

Develop counselling and assessment skills

Gain experience in real-world settings

Register with the HPCSA

After successfully completing the academic and practical training requirements, apply for registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Registration is mandatory before practising as a registered counsellor in South Africa.

Meet all HPCSA registration requirements

Submit the required documentation

Obtain registration before practising independently

Gain Professional Experience

Once registered, you can work in a variety of settings, including schools, clinics, non-governmental organisations, community health centres, and private practices where permitted.

Professional experience helps you strengthen your counselling skills and build confidence.

Work with diverse client groups

Apply ethical counselling practices

Continue developing practical skills

Continue Your Professional Development

Mental health practice continues to evolve with new research, counselling methods, and professional standards.

Ongoing education helps you maintain your competence and provide quality care.

Attend professional development programmes

Stay informed about advances in counselling and psychology

Renew your professional registration as required

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