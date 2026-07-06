Registered counsellors provide psychological support, promote mental well-being, and help individuals manage personal, emotional, and behavioural challenges. In South Africa, they work in schools, healthcare facilities, community organisations, and private practice within the scope of practice set by the profession. Becoming a registered counsellor requires accredited education, supervised practical training, and professional registration. Learning how to become a registered counsellor in South Africa can help you prepare for a fulfilling career in mental healthcare.
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Complete Your National Senior Certificate
Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with good academic results.
Subjects such as Life Sciences and Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy may be beneficial, depending on the institution.
- Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification
- Achieve the required university admission scores
- Meet the entry requirements of your chosen institution
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Earn an Accredited Psychology Qualification
Enroll in a recognised South African institution offering an accredited qualification that meets the educational requirements for registered counsellors.
The programme provides knowledge of psychology, counselling techniques, ethics, and human behaviour.
- Complete the required academic programme
- Study psychology and counselling principles
- Develop communication and interpersonal skills
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Complete Supervised Practical Training
Practical training is an essential part of becoming a registered counsellor.
You will gain supervised experience providing psychological support and administering appropriate interventions within your professional scope.
- Complete the required practicum or internship
- Develop counselling and assessment skills
- Gain experience in real-world settings
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Register with the HPCSA
After successfully completing the academic and practical training requirements, apply for registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
Registration is mandatory before practising as a registered counsellor in South Africa.
- Meet all HPCSA registration requirements
- Submit the required documentation
- Obtain registration before practising independently
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Gain Professional Experience
Once registered, you can work in a variety of settings, including schools, clinics, non-governmental organisations, community health centres, and private practices where permitted.
Professional experience helps you strengthen your counselling skills and build confidence.
- Work with diverse client groups
- Apply ethical counselling practices
- Continue developing practical skills
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Continue Your Professional Development
Mental health practice continues to evolve with new research, counselling methods, and professional standards.
Ongoing education helps you maintain your competence and provide quality care.
- Attend professional development programmes
- Stay informed about advances in counselling and psychology
- Renew your professional registration as required
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