fbpx
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Buy Equitel Airtime From M-Pesa

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Buy Equitel Airtime From M-Pesa

    Purchasing Equitel airtime from M-Pesa provides a convenient way to top up your mobile credit. Follow these on how to buy Equitel airtime from M-Pesa account.

    How to Buy Equitel Airtime from M-Pesa Using USSD Code

    1. On your mobile phone, open the dial pad.
    2. Dial the Equitel airtime purchase USSD code: *544#.
    3. From the menu options, choose the one that corresponds to buying airtime. This option might vary slightly, but it’s usually labeled as “Buy Airtime” or something similar.
    4. If you have multiple accounts linked to your Equitel line, select the specific account you want to purchase airtime for.
    5. Enter the amount of airtime you want to buy. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the amount.
    6. You’ll be prompted to enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction. Enter the correct PIN associated with your M-Pesa account.
    7. After entering your PIN, confirm the Equitel airtime purchase. Ensure that all details are correct before confirming.
    8. Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message on your screen. Additionally, you’ll receive a confirmation SMS.

    Alternative Method

    1. On your mobile phone, open the M-Pesa menu.
    2. Choose the “Lipa na M-Pesa” option from the menu.
    3. Select the “Pay Bill” option.
    4. Enter the Equitel Pay Bill number 412 222.
    5. Use your Equitel phone number as the account number. This ensures that the airtime is credited to the correct Equitel line.
    6. Input the amount of airtime you want to purchase.
    7. Enter your M-Pesa PIN when prompted.
    8. Confirm the transaction details before proceeding.
    9. Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa.

    Tips

    Ensure that you have the correct Equitel Pay Bill number. This information is crucial for the transaction.

    Always double-check the details of the airtime purchase, including the amount and recipient phone number, before confirming the transaction.

    Be aware of any charges associated with using M-Pesa for this transaction. Check the M-Pesa menu for the latest tariffs.

    By following these steps, you can easily buy Equitel airtime using your M-Pesa account. This process offers a quick and hassle-free way to top up your Equitel line whenever needed.

    Also Read: How to Buy Telkom Airtime from M-Pesa

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    How to Link Discord to PS5

    How To Buy Equitel Airtime From M-Pesa

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X