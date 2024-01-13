Purchasing Equitel airtime from M-Pesa provides a convenient way to top up your mobile credit. Follow these on how to buy Equitel airtime from M-Pesa account.
How to Buy Equitel Airtime from M-Pesa Using USSD Code
- On your mobile phone, open the dial pad.
- Dial the Equitel airtime purchase USSD code: *544#.
- From the menu options, choose the one that corresponds to buying airtime. This option might vary slightly, but it’s usually labeled as “Buy Airtime” or something similar.
- If you have multiple accounts linked to your Equitel line, select the specific account you want to purchase airtime for.
- Enter the amount of airtime you want to buy. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the amount.
- You’ll be prompted to enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction. Enter the correct PIN associated with your M-Pesa account.
- After entering your PIN, confirm the Equitel airtime purchase. Ensure that all details are correct before confirming.
- Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message on your screen. Additionally, you’ll receive a confirmation SMS.
Alternative Method
- On your mobile phone, open the M-Pesa menu.
- Choose the “Lipa na M-Pesa” option from the menu.
- Select the “Pay Bill” option.
- Enter the Equitel Pay Bill number 412 222.
- Use your Equitel phone number as the account number. This ensures that the airtime is credited to the correct Equitel line.
- Input the amount of airtime you want to purchase.
- Enter your M-Pesa PIN when prompted.
- Confirm the transaction details before proceeding.
- Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa.
Tips
Ensure that you have the correct Equitel Pay Bill number. This information is crucial for the transaction.
Always double-check the details of the airtime purchase, including the amount and recipient phone number, before confirming the transaction.
Be aware of any charges associated with using M-Pesa for this transaction. Check the M-Pesa menu for the latest tariffs.
By following these steps, you can easily buy Equitel airtime using your M-Pesa account. This process offers a quick and hassle-free way to top up your Equitel line whenever needed.
