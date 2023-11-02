Recharging your Telkom mobile phone with airtime from your M-Pesa account in Kenya is a convenient and straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy Telkom airtime from M-Pesa.

Step 1: Ensure Sufficient M-Pesa Funds

Before proceeding, make sure you have enough funds in your M-Pesa account to cover the amount of airtime you want to purchase.

Step 2: Access Your M-Pesa Menu

On your mobile phone, open the M-Pesa menu by dialing *234#.

Step 3: Select “Lipa Na M-Pesa”

From the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” option.

Step 4: Choose “Buy Goods and Services”

Next, select the “Buy Goods and Services” option.

Step 5: Enter the Telkom Pay Bill Number

Enter the Telkom Pay Bill number, which is typically 777711.

Step 6: Enter Your Telkom Mobile Number

You’ll be prompted to enter your Telkom mobile number, which you want to top up with airtime.

Step 7: Enter the Amount

Input the amount of airtime you want to purchase for your Telkom mobile phone.

Step 8: Confirm the Details

Double-check the details you’ve entered, including the Telkom mobile number and the airtime amount.

Step 9: Enter Your M-Pesa PIN

To confirm the transaction, you’ll need to enter your M-Pesa PIN.

Step 10: Confirm the Transaction

After entering your PIN, review the details once more and confirm the transaction.

Step 11: Receive a Confirmation Message

Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa, indicating that your Telkom mobile phone has been topped up with the requested airtime.

The airtime will be available for use on your Telkom mobile phone immediately after the transaction is confirmed.

Please note that transaction charges may apply, so it’s a good idea to check the current rates and any applicable fees with both M-Pesa and Telkom before initiating the airtime purchase. Additionally, ensure you have the correct Telkom mobile number to avoid any issues with the top-up.

