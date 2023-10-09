How to Buy Telkom Airtime from M-Pesa: A Quick and Convenient Guide

In Kenya, M-Pesa has revolutionized the way people manage their finances and conduct transactions, including buying airtime for various mobile service providers, including Telkom. If you’re looking to purchase Telkom airtime using your M-Pesa account, this guide will walk you through the simple steps to how to buy Telkom airtime from M-Pesa.

What is the Paybill number to buy Telkom airtime from Mpesa?

The paybill to buy Telkom airtime from Mpesa is 777711.

Using M-Pesa to purchase Telkom airtime offers several benefits:

Convenience: M-Pesa is easily accessible via mobile phone, making it a convenient way to top up your Telkom line. Instant Recharge: Buying airtime through M-Pesa is quick and ensures your Telkom line is topped up instantly. Accessibility: M-Pesa services are widely available across Kenya, making it easy to access no matter where you are.

Steps to Buy Telkom Airtime from M-Pesa:

Follow these straightforward steps to purchase Telkom airtime using your M-Pesa account:

Step 1: Ensure You Have Sufficient M-Pesa Balance

Before initiating the airtime purchase, ensure that your M-Pesa account has enough balance to cover the cost of the airtime voucher you want to buy.

Step 2: Access Your M-Pesa Menu

Open the M-Pesa menu on your mobile phone by dialing *150# (if you’re using Safaricom) or by launching the M-Pesa app if you have it installed.

Step 3: Select Lipa na M-Pesa

From the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa na M-Pesa” option.

Step 4: Select Pay Bill Option

Next, select the “Pay Bill” option from the menu.

Step 5: Enter Telkom Pay Bill Number

Enter the Telkom Pay Bill number, which is 777711.

Step 6: Enter Your Telkom Number

You will be prompted to enter your Telkom mobile number as the account number. Be sure to input your Telkom number accurately.

Step 7: Enter Airtime Amount

Specify the amount of airtime you want to purchase. Ensure it matches the amount you wish to top up.

Step 8: Confirm and Send

Review the transaction details to ensure accuracy, including the Telkom number and the airtime amount. Confirm that everything is correct.

Step 9: Enter M-Pesa PIN

To authorize the transaction, you’ll be required to enter your M-Pesa PIN.

Step 10: Transaction Confirmation

Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa, confirming the airtime purchase.

Step 11: Check Telkom Account

You can check your Telkom account to confirm the airtime has been added to your balance.

Important Considerations

Double-check the Telkom Pay Bill number (777711) and your Telkom mobile number to prevent any errors in the transaction.

Be aware of any transaction charges associated with buying airtime, as these may vary.

Ensure your M-Pesa account has enough balance to cover the airtime purchase.

Purchasing Telkom airtime from M-Pesa is a quick and hassle-free process, allowing you to top up your Telkom line whenever you need to make calls, send texts, or use data services.

