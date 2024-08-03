In South Africa, making a call with a private number can be a useful way to maintain your privacy or protect your identity. Whether you’re a business professional looking to keep your personal number confidential or someone who values their anonymity, knowing how to call with a private number is crucial. Here is how to call with private number in South Africa.

Understanding Private Calling

A private call hides your phone number from the recipient. This is achieved by masking or blocking your number from appearing on the receiver’s caller ID. In South Africa, this feature is commonly used by individuals and organizations to ensure their contact details remain undisclosed. However, it’s important to use this feature responsibly and not for malicious purposes.

Using Network Provider Services

Most South African mobile and landline network providers offer options to make calls with a private number. Here’s how you can do it with major providers:

Vodacom: To make a private call with Vodacom, dial #31# before the phone number you wish to call. For example, if you want to call 083 123 4567 privately, you would dial #31#0831234567.

MTN: MTN users can achieve the same result by pressing *31# before the phone number. For instance, dialing *31#0831234567 will mask your number on the recipient's caller ID.

Cell C: On Cell C, you can use the same method as MTN, dialing *31# followed by the number you wish to call.

Telkom: If you use Telkom services, dial #31# before the number you are calling to ensure your number remains private.

Using Your Phone’s Settings

In addition to network provider codes, you can also hide your number by changing settings on your phone:

On Android Phones: Go to Phone > Settings > More Settings or Call Settings > Caller ID. From here, select Hide Number to keep your number private.

On iPhones: Go to Settings > Phone > Show My Caller ID and toggle the switch to turn off caller ID.

Considerations and Limitations

While making private calls is useful, it has limitations and considerations:

Private numbers cannot be used for emergency services. If you need to call emergency services, your number will be visible to ensure your location and contact details are available.

Some people might use call-blocking services or apps that can reject calls from private numbers. Be aware that your call may not be answered if the recipient has such services enabled.

Ensure that using a private number complies with legal and ethical standards. Misusing this feature for harassment or illegal activities can have serious consequences.

Alternative Methods

For those who need to make private calls regularly, consider using apps designed for secure communication, which offer features like call masking and encrypted messaging.

