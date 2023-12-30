Your email signature is a reflection of your professional identity. Updating it in Outlook is a straightforward process that allows you to convey relevant information and maintain a polished image. This guide takes you through how to change signature in outlook, ensuring your emails make a lasting and professional impression.

Step 1: Open Outlook

Launch the Outlook application on your computer. Ensure that you are signed in to the account for which you want to modify the email signature.

Step 2: Access Email Options

In the upper left corner of the Outlook window, click on “File.” From the menu that appears, select “Options.” This will open the Outlook Options window.

Step 3: Navigate to Mail Settings

Within the Outlook Options window, locate and click on the “Mail” tab on the left-hand side. This section contains various settings related to your email account.

Step 4: Locate the “Signatures” Option

Scroll down to the “Compose messages” section within the Mail settings. Here, you will find the “Signatures” button. Click on it to access the Email Signatures window.

Step 5: Choose Email Account (If Applicable)

If you have multiple email accounts linked to Outlook, use the drop-down menu under “Email account” to select the account for which you want to modify the signature. Skip this step if you have only one email account.

Step 6: Edit or Create a New Signature

In the Email Signatures window, you can either modify an existing signature or create a new one. To edit an existing signature, select it from the list. To create a new signature, click on “New” and give it a name.

Step 7: Customize Your Signature

In the editing area, customize your signature by adding text, formatting, and any additional information you want to include (e.g., your name, title, contact information, or a quote). You can use the formatting toolbar to style your text.

Step 8: Add Hyperlinks and Images (Optional)

If desired, you can add hyperlinks to your email and include images in your signature. Use the icons in the formatting toolbar to insert links or pictures.

Step 9: Set Default Signatures (Optional)

If you created multiple signatures, you can set a default signature for new emails and replies/forwards. Use the drop-down menus in the Email Signatures window to make your selections.

Step 10: Save Changes

Once you are satisfied with your signature, click “OK” to save your changes and close the Email Signatures window. You can now exit the Outlook Options window.

Step 11: Test Your Signature

Compose a new email or reply to an existing one to ensure that your updated signature appears as intended. Make any additional adjustments if needed.

Updating your email signature in Outlook is a quick and valuable way to enhance your professional communication. This guide empowers you to modify or create a signature that aligns with your professional identity, ensuring that your emails convey a polished and consistent image to recipients. Regularly reviewing and updating your signature helps keep your professional information current and relevant.

