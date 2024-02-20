If you’ve forgotten your Tigo number or need to quickly retrieve it for any reason, there are several simple methods you can use to check your Tigo number. Here’s a guide on how to check your Tigo number.

How to Check Your Tigo Number Using USSD Code

On your mobile phone, dial *124# and press the call button. This is the USSD code for checking your Tigo number. After dialing the code, you will receive a menu with different options. Look for the option that allows you to check your Tigo number, usually labeled as “My Number” or “Check Number”. Enter the corresponding number for checking your Tigo number and press the send or OK button. Once you’ve selected the option, your Tigo number will be displayed on the screen. Note down your number for future reference.

Calling Tigo Customer Service

If you’re unable to check your Tigo number using the USSD code, you can call Tigo customer service for assistance. When you call Tigo customer service, explain that you need help retrieving your Tigo number. A customer service representative will assist you and provide your Tigo number. Be prepared to provide verification details such as your full name, registered address, and any other information required to confirm your identity. Once the customer service representative confirms your identity, they will provide your Tigo number over the phone. Note down the number for future reference.

How to Check Your Tigo Number Using the My Tigo App

If you have the My Tigo app installed on your smartphone, you can use it to view your Tigo number. Launch the My Tigo app on your smartphone and log in to your account using your Tigo number or registered email address and password. Once logged in, navigate to the “Account Details” or “Profile” section within the app. This option is usually found in the main menu or settings. In the Account Details section, you will see your Tigo number displayed along with other account information. Note down your Tigo number for future reference.

