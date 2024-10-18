Managing your iCloud storage is essential for ensuring that you have enough space for your important files, photos, and backups. If you’re running low on iCloud storage, don’t worry! Here is how to clear iCloud storage.

iCloud offers different storage plans, ranging from 5 GB of free space to various paid tiers. This storage is used for:

Backups : Device backups for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

: Device backups for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Photos : iCloud Photos stores your images and videos.

: iCloud Photos stores your images and videos. Documents : Files stored in iCloud Drive.

: Files stored in iCloud Drive. App Data: Data from apps that use iCloud for syncing.

Steps to Check Your iCloud Storage

Before you start clearing space, it’s helpful to see what’s taking up your storage. Here’s how to check:

On iPhone or iPad

Open Settings. Tap on your name at the top to access your Apple ID. Select iCloud. Tap Manage Storage. You’ll see a breakdown of what is using your space.

On Mac

Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner. Select System Preferences. Click on Apple ID. Select iCloud and then click on Manage.

How to Clear iCloud Storage

Now that you know what’s taking up space, you can start clearing it. Here are some effective strategies:

Delete Unnecessary Backups

iCloud stores backups for all your devices, which can take up significant space.

On iPhone/iPad : Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups . Select the device backup you want to delete. Tap Delete Backup .

: On Mac : Open System Preferences > Apple ID > iCloud > Manage . Select Backups , then choose the device and click Delete .

:

Optimize Photos

If your iCloud storage is filled with photos, consider these options:

Use Optimize iPhone Storage : Go to Settings > Photos . Enable Optimize iPhone Storage . This keeps smaller versions of photos on your device while storing the originals in iCloud.

: Delete Unwanted Photos : Open the Photos app, review your library, and delete any unwanted photos and videos. Remember to empty the Recently Deleted album afterward.

:

Manage iCloud Drive

Your documents stored in iCloud Drive can also occupy space:

Go to iCloud Drive via the Files app on your iPhone or iPad, or through Finder on your Mac.

via the Files app on your iPhone or iPad, or through Finder on your Mac. Review your files and delete any unnecessary documents or folders.

Remove Unused Apps and Data

Some apps store data in iCloud, which can accumulate over time:

In the Manage Storage section, you’ll see a list of apps using iCloud.

section, you’ll see a list of apps using iCloud. Tap on any app to see its data usage and consider deleting it if it’s not necessary.

Delete Old Messages

iCloud can also back up your Messages, which can take up significant space:

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Manage Storage > Messages .

> > > > . Delete old conversations or attachments.

Clear Mail Storage

If you use iCloud Mail, large attachments can consume your storage:

Open the Mail app and delete emails with large attachments.

Also, check the Trash and Junk folders and empty them.

Upgrade Your iCloud Storage Plan

If you’ve tried everything and still need more space, consider upgrading your storage plan. You can do this in the iCloud settings on your device.

Tips

Make it a habit to check your iCloud storage every few months.

For large files, consider using other cloud services like Google Drive or Dropbox.

Use services that automatically delete or compress old photos and videos.

