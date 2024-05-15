Catfish pepper soup, also known as “point and kill” in some regions, is a popular Nigerian delicacy cherished for its bold flavors and comforting warmth. This aromatic soup features tender pieces of catfish simmered in a rich and spicy broth infused with traditional herbs and spices. Follow this step-by-step guide on how to cook catfish pepper soup and treat yourself to a delightful culinary experience.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized catfish, cleaned and cut into steaks or chunks

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, diced

2 bell peppers (1 red, 1 green), chopped

2 scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to taste), chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2 tablespoons of ground crayfish

2 tablespoons of ground dried pepper (cayenne or chili powder)

1 tablespoon of ground uziza seeds (optional, for extra flavor)

1 tablespoon of ground cumin

2 tablespoons of palm oil

6 cups of fish or vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish (optional)

Start by cleaning the catfish thoroughly under cold running water to remove any scales or debris. Cut the catfish into steaks or chunks, ensuring they are of uniform size for even cooking. Pat the catfish dry with paper towels and set aside. In a large pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, garlic, and ginger, and sauté until fragrant and translucent. Then, add the diced tomatoes, bell peppers, and scotch bonnet peppers, and cook for another 5 minutes until the vegetables start to soften. Stir in the ground crayfish, dried pepper, ground uziza seeds (if using), and ground cumin, coating the vegetables evenly with the spices. Allow the mixture to cook for a few more minutes to release the flavors and aromas. Pour the fish or vegetable broth into the pot, stirring well to combine with the spice mixture. Bring the soup to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Carefully add the catfish steaks or chunks to the simmering soup, ensuring they are submerged in the broth. Cover the pot and let the catfish cook for approximately 10-15 minutes, or until it is tender and cooked through. Be careful not to overcook the catfish, as it can become tough. Taste the catfish pepper soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. You can also add more ground pepper for extra spiciness, according to your preference.

Once the catfish is cooked to perfection and the flavors have developed, remove the pot from the heat. Serve the catfish pepper soup hot, garnished with fresh cilantro or parsley if desired. Enjoy it as a comforting and nourishing meal on its own or with a side of boiled yam, rice, or crusty bread.

