Halloumi is a delicious semi-hard cheese originating from Cyprus, known for its unique ability to hold its shape when cooked. Its salty flavor and chewy texture make it a favorite in many dishes, from salads to sandwiches. Whether you’re grilling, frying, or baking, cooking halloumi is simple and quick. Here’s how to cook halloumi perfectly every time.

Ingredients Needed

To cook halloumi, you’ll need:

Halloumi cheese

Olive oil

Herbs or spices

A non-stick pan, grill, or oven-safe dish

Instructions

Start by slicing the halloumi into pieces. Thickness can vary based on your preference, but slices about 1/2 inch thick work well for most cooking methods. You can also cube the cheese if you plan to use it in salads or skewers. Pat the halloumi slices with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. This step is especially important if you plan to fry or grill it, as it helps achieve a better sear. Choose Your Cooking Method: Halloumi can be cooked in several ways. Here are three popular methods: Grilling : Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Brush the halloumi slices lightly with olive oil to prevent sticking. Place the slices on the grill for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until they develop grill marks and are golden brown.

: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Brush the halloumi slices lightly with olive oil to prevent sticking. Place the slices on the grill for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until they develop grill marks and are golden brown. Frying : Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and add a splash of olive oil (optional). Once the oil is hot, add the halloumi slices. Fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. You can add herbs or spices at this stage for extra flavor.

: Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and add a splash of olive oil (optional). Once the oil is hot, add the halloumi slices. Fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. You can add herbs or spices at this stage for extra flavor. Baking: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Place halloumi slices in an oven-safe dish, drizzling with olive oil and your choice of seasonings. Bake for about 10-15 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and slightly melted. Once cooked, halloumi can be served in various ways. It pairs beautifully with salads, roasted vegetables, or as part of a mezze platter. Consider adding fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon, or a drizzle of honey for added flavor. If you have any leftover cooked halloumi, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. While it’s best enjoyed fresh, you can reheat it in a pan or the oven.

Tips

Halloumi can become rubbery if overcooked, so keep an eye on it while cooking.

Halloumi’s mild flavor makes it a versatile ingredient. Try adding spices like paprika or za’atar for a flavor boost.

Halloumi pairs well with various foods, including watermelon, tomatoes, olives, and various fresh herbs.

