    How To Cook Oxtail Stew

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Oxtail stew is a rich and hearty dish that transforms tough oxtail meat into tender, flavorful bites. This comforting stew combines slow-cooked oxtail with vegetables and aromatic herbs, creating a satisfying meal perfect for chilly days. Learn how to cook oxtail stew with our step-by-step guide.

    How to Cook Oxtail Stew

    Ingredients

    • 1.5 kg oxtail, cut into pieces
    • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
    • 1 onion, chopped
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
    • 2 celery stalks, chopped
    • 2 potatoes, peeled and cubed
    • 2 cups beef broth
    • 1 cup red wine (optional)
    • 2 bay leaves
    • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Oxtail
      • Pat the oxtail pieces dry with paper towels.
      • Season them generously with salt and pepper, then coat them evenly with flour.
    2. Brown the Oxtail
      • Heat the cooking oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat.
      • Working in batches, brown the oxtail pieces on all sides until deeply caramelized. This step adds flavor to the stew. Transfer the browned oxtail pieces to a plate and set aside.
    3. Saute Vegetables
      • In the same pot, add the chopped onion, minced garlic, carrots, and celery.
      • Saute for about 5 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften and the onion turns translucent.
    4. Simmer with Liquids and Seasonings
      • Return the browned oxtail pieces to the pot.
      • Pour in the beef broth and red wine (if using).
      • Add bay leaves, dried thyme, and paprika.
      • Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and let it simmer gently for 2.5 to 3 hours, or until the oxtail is tender and falling off the bone. Stir occasionally and skim off any foam or fat that rises to the surface.
    5. Add Potatoes and Finish Cooking
      • Add the cubed potatoes to the stew during the last 30 minutes of cooking.
      • Continue simmering until the potatoes are tender and the stew has thickened to your desired consistency.
      • Remove the bay leaves from the stew.
      • Serve the oxtail stew hot, garnished with fresh parsley if desired. This dish pairs well with crusty bread, rice, or mashed potatoes.

