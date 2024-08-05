Pasta with mince is a hearty and versatile dish that combines the rich flavors of ground meat with tender pasta and a savory sauce. Perfect for weeknight dinners or casual gatherings, this dish is both satisfying and easy to prepare. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cook pasta with mince that will have everyone coming back for seconds.

Ingredients

2 cups pasta (such as penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti)

1 pound (450 grams) ground beef, pork, or a mix

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 cup beef or chicken broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional, for serving)

Fresh basil or parsley for garnish (optional)

Cooking the Pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente, usually 7-10 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once cooked, drain the pasta in a colander and set aside.

Cooking the Mince

While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook for about 3-4 minutes, or until it becomes translucent and soft. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 1 minute, or until fragrant.

Add the ground mince to the skillet. Cook, breaking it apart with a wooden spoon or spatula, until it is browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Drain any excess fat from the skillet if necessary.

Making the Sauce

To the browned mince, add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and beef or chicken broth. Stir well to combine. Season the mixture with dried oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Bring the sauce to a simmer and let it cook for 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the sauce to thicken slightly.

Combining Pasta and Mince

Once the sauce has thickened, add the drained pasta to the skillet. Gently stir to combine the pasta with the mince and sauce, ensuring that the pasta is evenly coated. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, allowing the pasta to absorb some of the sauce and heat through.

Serve the pasta with mince hot, topped with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese if desired. Garnish with fresh basil or parsley for an extra touch of flavor and color.

Tips

You can enhance the dish by adding vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, or spinach. Sauté them with the onions and garlic before adding the mince.

If you prefer a spicier dish, add a pinch of red pepper flakes or a dash of hot sauce to the sauce mixture.

This dish can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. It also freezes well for up to 3 months. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

