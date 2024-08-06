How To Cook Stamp: A Step-By-Step Guide

Stamp is a traditional West African dish, primarily enjoyed in Ghana and Nigeria, that offers a delightful twist on classic mashed foods. Known for its hearty texture and rich flavors, stamp is often made by combining boiled starchy vegetables or grains with a flavorful sauce or stew. Here is how to cook stamp.

Ingredients

For the Stamp: 4 large plantains or yams (or a combination) 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (optional) 1-2 tablespoons butter or oil (optional, for creaminess)

For the Stew/Sauce (optional but recommended): 1 large onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 1-2 fresh tomatoes, chopped (or 1 can of diced tomatoes) 1 red bell pepper, chopped 1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to taste) 1/2 cup of vegetable or chicken stock 2 tablespoons palm oil or vegetable oil 1 teaspoon ground crayfish (optional) 1 teaspoon thyme 1 teaspoon paprika or curry powder Salt and pepper to taste



Instructions

Prepare the Plantains/Yams

Begin by peeling the plantains or yams. For plantains, cut off the ends and make a slit along the skin, then peel it off. For yams, you may need a knife to remove the tough skin. Cut the plantains or yams into evenly sized chunks to ensure even cooking.

Boil the Plantains/Yams

Place the chopped plantains or yams into a large pot and cover them with water. Add a pinch of salt. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the plantains or yams are tender when pierced with a fork. Cooking times may vary depending on the size of the chunks.

Drain and Mash

Once the plantains or yams are fully cooked, drain the water and return them to the pot. Use a potato masher or fork to mash them to your desired consistency. For a smoother texture, you can use a hand mixer or blender. If you prefer a creamier stamp, you can add a tablespoon or two of butter or oil, and season with ground black pepper if desired.

Prepare the Stew/Sauce (Optional)

While the plantains or yams are boiling, you can prepare the stew or sauce to accompany the stamp. Heat palm oil or vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and garlic, and sauté until they become translucent.

Add the chopped tomatoes and bell pepper, and cook for about 5 minutes until they begin to soften. If using Scotch bonnet peppers, chop them finely and add them to the pan, adjusting the quantity based on your heat preference.

Pour in the vegetable or chicken stock and stir well. Season the sauce with ground crayfish (if using), thyme, paprika or curry powder, salt, and pepper. Let the sauce simmer for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together and the sauce to thicken slightly.

Spoon the mashed plantains or yams onto plates or into bowls. Pour the stew or sauce over the top, or serve it on the side as a dipping option. Garnish with fresh herbs if desired.

Tips

Adjust the amount of butter or oil to control the creaminess of the stamp.

Experiment with different spices and herbs in the stew to suit your taste.

Add protein such as grilled chicken or fish to make the meal more substantial.

